Hammond elevated to top Assistant for UNK volleyball

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) – Nebraska Kearney head volleyball Coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top Assistant coach.

The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top Assistant for five years and after being a Graduate Assistant and player for UNK.

“Steph Brand’s contributions to Loper volleyball over the past decade are countless. Her selfless dedication as both a player and coach will always be appreciated, and her impact will be felt for years to come,” said Squiers. “She remains a part of the Loper volleyball family and we wish her the very best in the next chapter. Thank you, Coach Brand!”

Hammond spent the past fall as UNK’s second Assistant coach, helping the team go 28-6, reach a 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament and finish 15th in the final Top 25 poll.

She previously was head volleyball coach, Athletic Facility and Special Events Coordinator at the College of Saint Mary (2010-17), head volleyball Coach at Lexington High School (2008-10 & 2017-22) and a UNK grad Assistant (2007). Most recently, Hammond was Manager at The Rustic Patch in Kearney.

“The departure of Steph would be extremely scary without the fortuitous timing of Sam’s availability and willingness to accept this role,” said Squiers.

Hammond guided the NAIA CSM Flames for seven seasons, winning 103 matches. That included a 20-9 mark in 2014 with the program moving into the tough Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) at the end of her tenure. At Lex, she won over 80 matches and coached current Loper DS Cordy Harbison.

“In addition to an established and versatile coaching pedigree, her Loper ties will make for a near seamless transition,” said Squiers. “We caught a huge break in hiring Sam and we look forward to having her on board full-time.”

She began her playing career at Texas Tech before transferring to UNK and being part of three Elite Eight teams (2003-05). The 2004 Squad went 40-1 with the 2005 team finishing as National Runners Up. She was a three-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) selection and a 2005 AVCA Honorable mention All-American.

UNK begins winter workouts later this month with spring ball set for March.

