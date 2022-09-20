Hamish McKenzie: From top-ten goal to junior Worlds TT silver medalist

Hamish McKenzie (Australia) hadn’t expected to be even close to the podium of the men’s junior individual time trial at the start of the day, let alone spending a nail-biting three hours in the UCI Road World Championships hot seat before being trumped in the final moment by favorite Josh Tarling (Great Britain).

That’s perhaps why as he watched the British rider turf him off the top spot – ending the watching home crowd’s ever-increasing hopes for an Australian world title holder – it was accepted with a shrug of the shoulders rather than a look of overwhelming disappointment.

“I’m stoked,” McKenzie, who Races domestically with ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast, told the post-event media conference. “It was a long day, being fourth off and then sitting in the hot seat all day until Josh, the very last rider came through. But at the start of the day if someone said I was going to be second I really wouldn’t have believed them, so I couldn’t be more happy.”

