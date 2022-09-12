Hamilton Named Nation’s No. 3 Recruiter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leonard Hamilton, who begins his 21St season as Florida State’s Head Basketball Coach when the Seminoles play host to Stetson on November 7, has been named as the nation’s No. 3 recruiter by Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster who extensively cover all things college basketball for the Field of 68.

“Leonard Hamilton has flown under the radar in the ACC due to Roy Williams and Coach K, but now, Hamilton has the best résumé in the league,” said Goodman and Dauster. “He has over a dozen 5-star commits in the past, including Scottie Barnes, Dwayne Bacon and rising sophomore wing Matthew Cleveland. Coach Hamilton is known for building depth but quietly handles his own on the trail”

Hamilton and his staff of Incredible Assistant coaches have built one of the top programs in the Nation through recruiting and by coaching the nation’s top talent. The five-time National Coach of the Year is the winningest Coach in Florida State history and the fifth winningest Coach in the illustrious history of the Atlantic Coast Conference – which has been the best college basketball conference in the Nation for nearly 70 years.

Florida State has had at least one player selected in the NBA Draft in 13 of 20 seasons under Hamilton.

Hamilton has continued to stock the Seminoles’ program with the nation’s top talent, as the Seminoles’ recruiting class ranked No. 2 in 2021, No. 3 in 2015 and No. 8 in 2016. Florida State’s 2015 recruiting class included 2016 NBA First-Round selection Malik Beasley, 2017 NBA Second-Round selection Dwayne Bacon, and 2019 NBA Second-Round selection Terance Mann and center Christ Koumadje. The Seminoles’ 2016 class was just as loaded with NBA Draft Lottery pick Jonathan Isaac, First Round pick Mfiondu Kabengele, and Trent Forrest who played in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with the Utah Jazz.

Hamilton’s recruiting prowess has been legendary, and began as he attracted two future NBA Draft Picks (Von Wafer and Alexander Johnson) in his first recruiting class after being hired as the seventh, and now longest, tenured Coach in school history.

Season tickets are now on sale. Seminole fans interested in purchasing tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center can learn more here, or are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE. Single game tickets go on sale in November.

Top 20 College Basketball Recruiters

1.-John Calipari, Kentucky

2.-Penny Hardaway, Memphis

3.-LEONARD HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE

4.-Bill Self, Kansas

5.-Rick Stansbury, Western Kentucky

6.-Scott Drew, Baylor

7.-Juwan Howard, Michigan

8.-Eric Musselman, Arkansas

9.-Dana Altman, Oregon

10-.Jon Scheyer, Duke

11.-Nate Oates, Alabama

12.-Bruce Pearl, Auburn

13.-Rick Barnes, Clemson

14.-Brad Underwood, Illinois

15.-Chris Beard, Texas