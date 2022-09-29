Hamilton Leads Men’s Basketball Through First Day Of Practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A confident Leonard Hamilton walked with a bit of pep in his step onto the court at the Florida State University Basketball Training Center this afternoon with a smile that said he was both enthusiastic and confident as the Seminoles officially began practice for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Hamilton’s Seminoles were arguably the best team in the ACC in late January of 2022 after a two-game sweep of Miami and an overtime win over Duke vaulted Florida State to the top of the ACC standings and to the cusp of the national rankings. The Seminoles were 13-5 overall and 6-2 in ACC play before injuries took five of their top nine scorers out of the lineup during the month of February.

While Florida State was seemingly a lock for another high seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles finished with a 17-14 overall record and a 10-10 mark in ACC play.

That was all a memory for the Seminoles’ 21St-year head Coach as he surveyed his team just 39 days before the team’s first game of the regular season against Stetson on November 7 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

“I love these guys; they’re enthusiastic, they’re quick learners, they’ve become part of the culture, they believe in themselves, they believe in our system. I feel good about these guys. I know they are excited. I think we have the type of skills that fit who we are and how we want to play. I’m looking forward to the start of practice to see how fast we can improve.”

As practice begins, Hamilton sees all the signs that point him in the direction of being excited about the upcoming season.

Florida State Returns both of its leading scorers from its’ 2021-22 season, with guards Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg, 30 3FGM) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returning to the Seminoles’ rotation. Cleveland was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 – the fourth consecutive Seminole to win the award.

Mills, Cleveland, Jalen Warley, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Naheem McLeod return to Florida State’s rotation. Florida State also added depth with freshmen Baba Miller, Cameron Corhen, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, De’Ante Green, Jeremiah Bembry, Brown University transfer Jaylan Gainey and UCF transfer Darin Green, Jr.

“Last year was a tremendous learning experience for these guys because we had so much adversity,” said Hamilton. “We never knew who were going to have game to game; it was challenging mentally, physically and emotionally.

Hamilton, though, sees the adversity his team and players faced last season as an advantage as they embark on the new season.

“I think some of our young guys did some very good things under some stressful situations, and I think they’ll be better able to contribute this year as a result of those experiences that they had this year.”

Hamilton pointed to the Seminoles’ 10-day trip to Canada where he began to see this group of players come together. Florida State won each of its three games and many of the players on their roster gain valuable experience.

Hamilton is very happy with the improvement of each of the Seminoles’ returning players.

“This is the first time I have been on a team where every one of my Returners improved, and the incoming guys are a little bit further along than I expected them to be. That’s a good feeling when you are coming into the season, and you feel good that we know at some point we are going to come together.”

As Florida State’s leading returning scorer, Mills has grown into more of a leader entering the season and is a big reason when this team is coming together.

“I think Caleb’s leadership is growing,” said Hamilton. “I think he feels a sense of responsibility to accept a leadership role, which is probably a bit different from the situations that he has been in the past. I see him emerging as a guy who is becoming a leader of the floor because he has the most experience.”

Hamilton also spoke of the addition of Green to Florida State’s rotation, even making a bold statement about his shooting abilities.

“Darin will go down as one of the best shooters that we’ve had,” said Hamilton. “He’s bigger, stronger and a better defender than he has been – he’s enhanced his role from what he’s done in the past. He’s becoming more of a vocal leader as well. Even though he’s only been here a few months, he’s fitting in nicely.”

Longtime fans of Florida State and know that when Hamilton is confident on the first day of practice, good things are ahead for his Seminoles.