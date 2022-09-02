Hamilton High School and Brophy Prep faceoff in early golf match

An early season Showdown between the top two finishers in last year’s Arizona boys high school golf Championship helped set the tone for the rest of this season.

Hamilton High School and Brophy Prep faced off on Aug. 25 at Phoenix Country Club in a rematch of two top teams that know each other well and are expected to fight for the title in Division I again this fall.

Hamilton won the 9-hole match by two strokes. On the par 36 course, the Huskies put up a team score of 146. Brophy finished with 148. Perry High, the third team in the match, finished with a team core of 153.

Brophy junior Tyler Spielman had the best individual score in the match, shooting 3-under for the round. Reigning individual state champion, Hamilton’s Vincent Cervantes, came in second place at 2-under for the round.

Brophy head coach, Jon Shores, was satisfied with his team’s effort.

“We didn’t have our best stuff today but the guys are working hard and grinding and tried to salvage their round,” he said.

Hamilton head coach, Steve Kanner Predicted Brophy will be a top competitor all season once again.

“We were pretty tight with Brophy as expected. Its their home course so we expected them to Hang in there and we played well,” he said.

