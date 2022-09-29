Hamilton handles Perry in Matchup of top girls high school volleyball teams

Two of Arizona’s top-ranked girls high school volleyball teams clashed on Thursday in a match that showed why they are potential 6A Championship contenders.

Hamilton, No. 2 in this week’s Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A rankings, remained undefeated in conference play, taking down No. 4 Perry in straight sets but it came with a bit of drama.

After winning the first two sets handily, Hamilton suddenly let Perry back into the match, as the Pumas went on a 6-0 run to go up 19-13 in the third set.

At this point the Huskies head coach, Sharon Vanis, called a timeout to get her team back on track.

“I told them we were up two to nothing. They were playing not to lose but they already had two games under their belt,” said Vanis. “I told them no more unforced errors or anything like that and they did that. They played a good game of volleyball.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button