Hamilton edges out Xavier and Pinnacle to win the girls golf championship

The Hamilton Huskies won their first girls Division I golf state championship since 2010 on Tuesday.

The win came after Hamilton finished third the past four years, and second the two years before that.

Tuesday’s win did not come easy for the Huskies as they held off Xavier Prep by four strokes and Pinnacle by five.

The two-day event at Omni Tuscon National Golf Resort was a classic as the top three teams battled all the way to the last hole.

Hamilton held a share of first place with Xavier after day one and fell behind to start round two. Through 12 holes, Xavier, Winner of nine Championships since 2011, held a four-stroke lead over Hamilton as it looked like the Gators were going to start pulling away.

