Halo Top Will Give You Free Ice Cream for Sticking to a New Goal

Photo : Leena Robinson ( Shutterstock )

Halo Top is kicking off the new year by offering up an accountability goal tracker that gives you Rewards as you accomplish your goal—and t he first Prize is a free tub of Halo Top ice cream . Once you claim that reward, you’ll be entered to win additional sweepstakes as you continue making progress.

Yes, Halo Top simply wants our contact information so it can spam us with deals and newsletters, but if a little accountability and some free ice cream is worth it to you, read on.

How to get a free tub of Halo Top ice cream

There’s no purchase necessary for any rewards—a ll you need to get started is your name and email to create an account. The official Goal Getter Sweepstakes rules say you can’t give an invalid email, do multiple entries, or give fake information or your entry will be disqualified. to play along you’ll need to set a goal you ideally would want to turn into a long term habit. You’ll be checking your accountability of doing this once a day by checking the Dashboard on that day. It doesn’t really matter what you pick, it can be anything from going to the gym to feeding your dog—y you’ll just have to stick to it (or say that you did) .

You can only “checkmark” your completed challenge once a day, so there’s no way to “fool the system ” ahead of time. Of course, w heather you actually complete your goal that day is based on the Honor system; you won’t be getting a call from Halo Top asking you if you really did wake up at 6:30 am to go for a jog .

Once you hit seven consecutive days of completion your goal, you’ll unlock the first reward, which is a coupon for a free Halo Top ice cream tub. Because there are no physical ice cream stores for Halo Top Creamery (they shut down in 2019), the only way to receive your well- deserved ice cream tub is to go to your local supermarket . Halo Top has a search function that shows all the places that sell their products in your area. The coupon should work regardless of where you use it, and you can select any of their products, from a pint of ice cream to the fruit bars.

If you continue the challenge past the seven days, you’re automatically entered into some additional sweepstakes (detailed below). The goal tracker is available until March 31, and you have 66 days to get to the last raffle, so as long as you start by Jan. 25, you should be able to check off all the goals daily and participate in all the sweepstakes (given that you check the Dashboard every day for the full 66 days).

Here are the sweepstakes prizes :