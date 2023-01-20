Haller set to make season debut after cancer recovery

It looks likely that Sebastien Haller will make his season debut for Borussia Dortmund this weekend. The 28-year-old striker has missed the current campaign because of testicular cancer treatment. Haller joined the German Giants in the summer transfer window.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has included Haller in his squad for a matchup with Augsburg on Sunday. “He’s presented himself very well. It was a long downtime for him,” Terzic stated. “We are proud of him [and] how he fought through and we are happy he is finally available to us.”

Terzic claims striker could start on Sunday

Not only is the striker in the squad, but Terzic also claimed that Haller could actually start the game. “We’ll see then whether he plays from the start,” continued the coach.

Haller rejoined his teammates on the training pitch earlier this month. He made an appearance as a second half substitute in Dortmund’s 5-1 friendly win against Fortuna Dusseldorf on January 10th. Haller then scored a seven-minute hat trick in another friendly three days later.

Haller didn’t let the diagnosis deter himself

Prior to the two friendly matches, The Athletic asked Haller about his return to the pitch. “(It’s the) best feeling I could have,” proclaimed the player. “I didn’t know what the future will bring but I focused every day on staying fit.”

“I can do everything now that I used to do before, that gives me great confidence. I took only 19 days off in the six months. It was hard but it’s my job and I love it.”

Haller also insisted that retirement was never even an option following the cancer diagnosis. “(Retiring) was never on my mind. I had the mindset of looking forward and taking every day at the time,” stated the Ivory Coast international.

Haller season debut set for Sunday

“I want to play as quickly as possible. There are no limits and restrictions on my involvement unless the medical staff tell me otherwise.”

It certainly seems as if Haller will soon get his wish. Dortmund, along with other German clubs, have been on an extended winter break following the World Cup. The Black and Yellows have not played a Bundesliga game in over two months.