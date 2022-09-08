Halle Ellis, Hoover girls golf at their best in win

It was a record-setting day for Halle Ellis and the Hoover girls golf team.

Ellis tied the Vikings’ nine-hole scoring record with a 3-under-par 32 in Wednesday’s win over Jackson at Arrowhead. Hoover’s team score of 147 was also a school record for nine holes.

Jackson finished at 176.

GIRLS GOLF

Hoover 147, Jackson 176

Arrowhead, par 35

Hoover: Ellis 32, Higgins 38, Porter 38, Kemp 39. Jackson: Sieverts 42, Grametbauer 43, Murphy 44, Prodafikas 47. Records: Hoover 4-0, 4-0.

Lake 177, Marlington 187, Louisville 214

Sable Creek Black, par 36

Lake: Potashnik 38, Fedor 42, Nichols 46, Mast 51. Marlington: Warner 38, Mort 41, Nieman 60, Misch 70. Louisville: Biery 49, Warner 53, Myers 54, Devins 58. Records: Lake 8-0, Marlington 8-1, Louisville 4-7.

BOYS GOLF

Jackson 151, Hoover 156

Shady Hollow, par 36

Jackson: Hoover 35, Kish 38, Clark 39, Scassa 39. Hoover: Gambone 38, Tortorella 38, Bopp 40, Stutzman 40. Records: Jackson 5-0; Hoover 2-2.

GlenOak 170, St Vincent-St Mary 179

Goodpark, par 36

GlenOak: Caldwell 41, Arway 42, Phister 43, Whitmer 44. STVM: Witschey 44, Witschey 45, Pumphrey 45, Wierzbicki 45.

Records: GlenOak 3-2, STVM 9-1.

Minerva 167, Alliance 218

Sleepy Hollow, par 35

Minerva: Waller 37, Honeycutt 42, D, Smith 44, J Smith 44. Alliance: Nastari 51, Poindexter 55, Craig 56, Smith 56. Records: Minerva 10-4, 5-3; Alliance 0-9, 0-9.

Louisville 198, East Canton 204

E.Canton: Menegay 44, J. Kandel 51. I. Kandel 53, Geisey 56.

Garaway 150, Sandy Valley 151

Wilkshire, par 36

Garaway: Gibson 31, Wed. Miller 39, Ka. Miller 40, C. Miller 40. S.Valley: Ritter 33, Easterday 38, Wood 39, Stenger 41.

Lake Center Christian 169, St. Thomas Aquinas 223

Pleasant View, par 35

Lake Center: Maninga 33, Spickard 44, Lamiell 45, Hall 47. Aquinas: Hawkins 42, Tellelliom 48, Pribula 59, Rinalli 74. Records: Lake Center 2-8, 2-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hoover 5, Ashland 0

Singles: Bucher (H) d. McBride 6-0, 6-0. Wood (H) d. Haynes 6-0, 6-0. Koinoglou (H) d. Spencer 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Holben/Fink (H) d. Edgier/Kaufman 6-0, 6-1. Sheil/Papcke (H) d. Swartzentruber/Legever 6-0, 6-0. Records: Hoover 15-0.

Jackson 5, Perry 0

Singles: Reese (J) d. Fearon 6-2, 6-1. Altman (J) d. Garrett 6-1, 6-0. Ahmed (J) d. Hoskins 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Shanmugam/Utterback (J) d. Benning/Brady 6-0, 6-1. Wright/Rawal (J) d. Brown-Snyder 6-1, 6-1. Records: Jackson 10-3, 3-1; Perry 7-2, 3-1.

Canton South 5, Louisville 0

Singles: Zaleski (CS) d. Glaspell 6-0, 6-0. Laughlin (CS) d. Davis 6-1, 6-1. Moore (CS) d. Ashcraft 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Thompson/Sonntag (CS) d. Selby/Collins 6-0, 6-0. Greene/Stinchcomb (CS) d. Haidet/Kress 6-0, 6-0. Records: South 7-5.

Alliance 4, West Branch 1

Singles: Lohnes (A) d. Zion 6-3, 6-3. Shaffer (A) d. Bonar 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Wagner (A) d. Johnston 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Slutz/Muniz (WB) d. Wang/Williams 5-7, 7-6, 1-0. Brooks/Asano (A) d. McDonald/Shofroth 6-1, 6-4. Records: Alliance 14-3, 4-0; W.Branch 7-4, 0-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwest 3, Fairless 2

Goals: Calderhead (NW) 2, Baughman (NW), Wickham (F), Postlewaite (F). Assists: Schmeltzer (NW), Hyrnko (F). Clay: Espenschied (F) 8, Paulson (NW) 6. Shots on goal: Northwest 11-8. Corner kicks: Northwest 3-1. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Northwest 5-2, 2-1; Fairless 3-2-3, 1-1-1.

West Branch 5, Minerva 2

Minerva goals: Smith 2. Shots: West Branch 18-14. Corner kicks: Minerva 6-4. Halftime: West Branch 4-1. Records: West Branch 2-3-1, 1-0; Minerva 3-2, 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Hoover 0

Goals: Soehnle (J). Assists: Cape (J). Clay: Leonard (H) 16, Rozmaizi (J) 0. Shots on goal: Jackson 19-0. Corner kicks: Jackson 4-0. Halftime: Jackson 1-0. Records: Jackson 3-1-2, Hoover 1-2-1.

Green 2, Lake 1

Goals: Lipscomb (G) 2, Kracker (L). Assists: Leemaster (G), Tovar (L). Clay: Sitko (G) 6, Crozier (L) 6. Shots: Green 12-7. Corner kicks: Lake 6-2. Halftime: Green 1-0.

Marlington 3, Carrollton 0

Goals: Collins (M) 2, Miller (M). Assists: Scott (M) 2, Miller (M). Clay: Tate (M) 7, Hanenkrat (C) 7. Shots on goal: Marlington 10-7.

Fairless 2, Northwest 1

Goals: Ashton (F), S Snavely (F), Stark (NW). Assists: C. Snavely (F). Clay: Metzger (NW) 16, Seward (F) 10. Shots: Fairless 18-17. Corner kicks: Northwest 4-3. Records: Fairless 4-1-1, Northwest 2-4-1.

West Branch 6, Minerva 0

Goals: Thomas (WB) 2, Gossett (WB), Stull (WB), Snyder (WB), Dennison (WB). Assists: Thomas (WB), Dennison (WB). Clay: Jones (WB) 3. Records: W.Branch 4-0-1.