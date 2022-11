This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Hall is heading back to the CIAC Class LL Championship after surviving two overtimes and two rounds of penalty kicks in the semifinals.

When No. 3 Norwalk’s final PK Rang off the post, No. 2 Seeded Hall’s Celebration began.

Hall won 4-3 (6-5 PKs), advancing to the Class LL title game for the third time in the last four tournaments (no tournament in 2020).

“This was a huge situation in the semifinals,” Hall’s UConn-bound forward Lucas Almeida said. “I knew I had to score and we got a lot of momentum going forward. We went up 3-2 but we couldn’t hold the lead but we won on PKs and are happy with that. We are going to the final.”

Hall won Class LL in 2019 against Greenwich, which is the team they will face this year as No. 16 Greenwich beat No. 13 Fairfield Prep 2-1 (3-2 PKs) in the other semifinal.

The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation with Samuel Sandler and Almeida scoring for Hall and Ivan Rojas and Aaron Sanchez scoring for Norwalk.

John Hunt put Hall ahead in the first overtime, but Fredi Bonilla got the equalizer with 2:10 left in the first overtime.

The teams were scoreless in the second overtime.

HALL 4, NORWALK 3 (6-5 PKs)

Hall 1 1 1 — 3

Norwalk 2 0 1 — 3

Goals: Hall — Samuel Sandler, Lucas Almeida, John Hunt; Norwalk — Ivan Rojas, Aaron Sanchez, Fredi Bonilla.