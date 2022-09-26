Hall Reservation | Music | School of the Arts

The Department of Music is home to two state-of-the-art facilities: the Nightingale Concert Hall and the Harlan O. and Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall. We accept requests for use of these premium spaces by on-campus, non-profit, and commercial users. Requests are evaluated in accordance with established policies and considerations which include but are not limited to:

Appropriate use of space: The use of the spaces for their intended purposes, and the availability of technical support to fulfill requirements (eg recitals, art productions, etc.). Large events, such as extended production runs, dance events, etc. may represent an insurmountable burden on department priorities and may not be possible.

Potential conflicts with previously scheduled or planned events.

Prioritization of events in order from high to low: Department of Music curricular events Course meetings Performances School of the Arts College of the Liberal Arts and University Non-profit and commercial applicants



Rental fees will be assessed based on scheduled rates within the Music Department based on the classifications of on-campus/University, non-profit, or commercial users. All requests from entities outside of the University must be secured with a non-refundable deposit of $250. This must be presented in person at the Department of Music Office (Virginia Street Gym 100) and will be applied towards the final cost of the rental.

All requests must be directed to the Technical Director who will, in consultation with the Music Department Chair, inform requestors of a reservation decision and rate classification. For reservation inquiries, please email Technical Director James Cavanaugh at [email protected]