Hall Performing Arts Partners with UConn Puppetry Program for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ – We-Ha
The Hall Performing Arts Department will present the musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ on Dec. 15-17.
By Ronni Newton
It’s holiday shopping season, but another kind of shop will take center stage at Hall High School in West Hartford.
Hall Performing Arts Department’s production of the popular musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be larger-than-life – literally – thanks to a special partnership arranged by Theater Director Spencer Bazzano.
“UConn has one of the best Puppetry programs in the country and they are right in our backyard,” Bazzano said. “We are using all of their amazing, hand-designed, hand-built puppets. The biggest one is 7 feet tall and takes three students to work it!”
A representative from UConn’s Puppetry program even came to Hall and worked with the students, teaching them some Puppetry skills, Bazzano said.
For those not familiar with the story, Bazzano provided the following synopsis:
“Meek flower shop Assistant Seymour Pines for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend, Orin, to the plant after Orin’s Accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.”
“Seymour” said one of the most interesting features about staging this show is the set design, which includes Stoops and a second-floor balcony, as well as a shop that actually spins around.
“It’s very interesting – holding and operating the puppet is an odd sensation,” he added. “They aren’t real but come to life in a magical way.”
“Audrey” said she likes how the show “tackles big issues like abuse, poverty, and family dynamics in an interesting and compelling way. It was written years ago but all of the themes hold true today.”
Getting to use the puppets, she added, “makes the show feel professional and lifelike.”
The actor who portrays flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik said the puppets are the most interesting part of the show, adding that he has a new respect for the tech side of producing a musical.
“Sometimes you forget they’re puppets – the way they move around is amazing and they take on a life of their own.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 15, Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm A Matinee will also be held on Saturday Dec. 17 at 2 p.m
Tickets can be purchased online here.
Like what you see here? Click here to subscribe to We-Ha’s newsletter so you’ll always be in the know about what’s happening in West Hartford! Click the blue button below to become a supporter of We-Ha.com and our efforts to continue producing quality journalism.