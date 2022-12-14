Hall of Fame football Coach Greg Burke, of Stoughton High, retires

The year was 1990 and Stoughton High needed a football coach.

Greg Burke, then a longtime local Assistant coach, was laid off from teaching at Archbishop Williams not long before.

Said Burke, “It was a Freaky thing. I was almost out of education completely.”

The two connected, as Stoughton came knocking to grant Burke his first head-coaching gig since transitioning to the sidelines after graduating as a senior linebacker on the Northeastern University football team in 1976.

Thirty-three seasons later, he never left to become a head coach anywhere else and, last week, Burke announced his retirement.

Burke, 69, owns a 188-136-4 career record and led the Black Knights to five South Sectional playoff appearances and four Hockomock League titles in his Hall of Fame career.

“The challenge was great. We had a couple tough years when I first started, but then we got it going,” Burke said. “We didn’t get to the Super Bowl – we got close a couple times, right there – but we competed strong and I can’t be any happier that we had hundreds of Athletes go to college.”

Stoughton head football Coach Greg Burke during a game against Newton North on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Burke was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019, becoming the second Coach in school history to earn the Honor (Albert Toomey, 1976).

A 28-14 loss to Canton on Thanksgiving stamped a 3-8 campaign for the Black Knights this fall. The team posted a 21-18 record over the past four seasons.

“Coach Burke understood the role that Stoughton Athletics played in our community and took a lot of pride in coaching current students and maintaining strong relationships with our alumni. His hard work, commitment and dedication did not go unnoticed,” said Stoughton’s first-year Athletic director Chris Carbone. “I just want to wish Coach Burke the very, very best going forward. (He) had a tremendous run for the Knights and we are very proud of the contributions and the standards that he has set for our program.”

