Hall of Fame Classic scores

NEW CASTLE — The Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic is underway at New Castle Fieldhouse with Bedford North Lawrence vs. Mishawaka Marian followed by East Central vs. Noblesville.

The consolation game is at 6 pm, with the Championship game to follow.

Here’s a Roundup of the day’s action.

Game 2: Noblesville 62, East Central 37

Noblesville used a 41-6 run to swing an eight-point deficit to a 27-point advantage en route to a dominating 62-37 win over East Central in the day’s second semifinal.

Noblesville will face Bedford North Lawrence in Thursday’s Championship game. The Millers beat the Stars, 54-44, at the Limestone Classic on Dec. 21.

East Central will face Mishawaka Maria in the consolation game.

Game 1: BNL 59, Mishawaka Marian 28

Chloe Spreen led all scorers with 22 points while teammate Mallory Pride recorded a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds to power Bedford North Lawrence to a decisive 59-28 win over Mishawaka Marian.

Spreen did her damage on 8-of-15 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, seven rebounds, an assist, five steals and a block to end the first quarter, while Pride pulled in nine Offensive rebounds and shot 70% (7- for-10) from the field). Madisyn Bailey added eight points for BNL, which shot 40% from the field and out-rebounded Mishawaka 45-13.

“Some kids just have a nose for the basketball around the rim … and that’s Mal,” BNL Coach Jeff Allen said of Pride. “She’s not real big, but she just has a feel for where the ball is coming off at and she goes and gets it. What a great day for her.”

The Stars’ defensive effort was particularly impressive. They had 11 steals and forced 13 turnovers against Mishawaka, which hit just four of its first 22 shots from the field (1-for-12 in the first quarter) and finished 15-for-51 with just one 3-pointer on 20 tries .

Karsyn Norman spearheaded the defense, limiting Mishawaka Maria star Nevaeh Foster to six points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first quarter. The Western Kentucky commit finished with 12 points on 6-of-20 shooting (0-for-7 from 3) and 11 rebounds.

“I was really happy with our defensive effort. The kids executed what we talked about trying to do,” Allen said. “Defense is all heart and understanding and they did a great job, which really set up our offense. We were struggling shooting the ball, normally we make more of those shots which I thought were good looks, but you have to rely on your defense to win big games.”

While Norman led the defense, Pride and Spreen took turns powering the offense.

Pride accounted for 12 of her points and nine of her rebounds in the first half, while Spreen tallied 16 second-half points, seven of which came amid an 11-0 run late in the third quarter.

Bedford North Lawrence improves to 14-2 and awaits the Winner of Noblesville-East Central in the Championship game.

