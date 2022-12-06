HALL Arts Residences Makes Hosting Holiday Soirees Easy

It’s that time of year when — even in Texas — sweaters and boots move into prime closet real estate and frozen Margaritas served poolside are replaced with jingle juice and hot toddies by the fire. It’s also the perfect time to host a cozy get-together at home.

And if home is HALL Arts Residences, Lucky you.

Located amid the glowing lights of the Dallas Arts District, the sleek, chic, 28-story tower provides a stunning backdrop for all of your small — and large — winter soirees. Whether your event will be in your private residence or in one of the building’s beautiful amenity-level spaces, HALL Arts Residences’ in-house Lifestyle Director can coordinate everything: flowers, entertainment, and catering options, even a curated menu to fit your theme from Ellie’s at the adjacent HALL Arts Hotel. In fact, homeowners at HALL Arts Residences enjoy all the luxuries at their next-door neighbor, plus priority access and discounts on fine dining, guest rooms, event-space rentals, and more.

Hosting at HALL Arts Residences

But, back to your swell affair. Picture it: Your guests arrive in style with curbside valet service. Once inside, the warm glow of the lobby fireplace and the beautifully arranged holiday decor surround them and set the mood for an elegant evening.

Prior to those arrivals, you’ve been preparing for this memorable night in your sleek Bulthaup kitchen with its Gaggenau appliances. (If you’ve ever cooked a holiday turkey or ham in a Gaggenau oven, you know why this German brand is a must in the top luxury listings around the globe.) A large wine refrigerator in each kitchen allows for quick and easy access to favorite vintages, and Residents here also enjoy climate-controlled storage for more of their collection in the building’s Wine Cellar on the amenity level. Most homes at HALL Arts Residences feature a spacious butler’s pantry just off the living room for discreet beverage refills and handy catering needs, and many homes have an expansive kitchen island — the perfect stage for a fun food or cocktail demonstration, or a lavish dinner buffet .

When your guests step into your spacious living room, raise the curtain — the Lutron motorized shades, that is — to reveal stunning views of the Dallas Arts District. If your night includes pre-dinner Aperol Spritzes or dining alfresco, your spacious balcony provides a dazzling backdrop that can only be experienced at HALL Arts Residences.

Elegant Entertaining Spaces

Besides your own beautiful home, the building has a number of elegant entertaining spaces — indoors and out — along with a full, chef-grade catering kitchen, all located on the 17,000-square-foot amenity level.

On crisp fall and winter evenings, a glass of red wine or hot chocolate by one of the two fire features on the outdoor terrace is the idyllic accompaniment for an evening of stimulating conversation. (You might even luck into music wafting up from an outdoor concert at Strauss Square, just across the street.)

The Arts Terrace Lounge and Club Room feature double-height ceilings and are the ideal places to host a book club, mah-jongg party or business reception, or perhaps a kickoff party for your favorite nonprofit organization.

The grand dame of this level is the Wine Room, featuring a custom table topped with a 27-foot-long slab of live-edge wood, plus floor-to-ceiling views of the Dallas Arts District and exquisite cork-lined walls. The Wine Room seats up to 22 guests for an intimate dinner party.

After your evening is over and your guests have gone home, relax in the outdoor infinity-edge lap pool and heated spa or with a massage in the Serene massage and treatment room on the amenity level. A fun fact: At the end of any party inside your home, clean-up is a breeze, because the large laundry rooms in the Residences here also provide direct access to back-of-house trash pick-up. Yes, every little detail here has been completely, fully considered.

Exclusively representing downtown Dallas’ most luxurious high-rise, Cindi Caudle and Kyle Richards with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty offer in-person and virtual tours. Visit hallartsresidences.com and briggsfreeman.com to see this exceptional property for yourself. There is simply nothing like it.