Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas Arts District signs on with new management

There’s a new boss at Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas’ Arts District: The luxury property will now be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, under its specialized Full Service Division operating branded full service, resorts, and luxury hotels.

Aimbridge Hospitality Divisional president Rob Smith says in a statement that they’re delighted to assume management. A spokesperson for Hall Arts Hotel says that they are “delighted to be a part of Aimbridge’s expansive portfolio of hotels, particularly in the luxury division, and are confident they’ll continue to elevate the guest experience at the property.” Everyone’s delighted.

Hall Arts Hotel Developer Craig Hall gives it a thumbs-up as well.

“We are confident that Aimbridge’s wide-ranging expertise and extensive network of hotel properties will make them the ideal partner to further elevate the luxury hotel experience at Hall Arts Hotel,” Hall says. Rut-ro, sounds like Craig did not receive the delight memo.

Aimbridge has four divisions, each serving a different level of hotel, ranging from Full Service at the tippety top, which comprises luxury and resort-style properties, all the way down to Select Service which encompasses extended-stay type places.

Suffice it to say that Hall Arts falls into the Full Service division. Come on.

Aimbridge replaces Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the hotel’s previous management company, and is no stranger to the downtown hotel scene, as manager of the Statler Dallas; the company also manages the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, which only recently opened a rooftop bar.

The Hall Arts Hotel features more than 8,000 square feet of meeting, conference, and private events space, including a 2,500-square-foot Grand Ballroom with views and Lasvit chandeliers that glow in Harmony with a show-stopping Clare Woods piece — making for an appealing backdrop at a wedding or social event.

Other amenities include an in-house curator to provide recommendations and walk guests through exclusive art tours; a 2,900-square-foot fitness studio with Peloton bicycles; rooftop pool and gardens with skyline views; a sit-and-stay VIP pet experience; and in-room spa treatments.

It’s also home to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, an upscale eatery featuring American seasonal and locally sourced offerings.