Halfway through the season, 19 teams are still in the College Football Playoff hunt

Seven Power 5 teams have reached Selection Sunday unblemished. All seven reached the Playoff.

Twenty-seven Power 5 teams have arrived with one loss. Twenty reached the field; seven were left out. The Sad Seven: 2014 Baylor, 2014 TCU, 2015 Iowa, 2015 Ohio State, 2017 Wisconsin, 2018 Ohio State, 2021 Notre Dame.

Three 1-loss Power 5 conference Champions were left out of the field: 2014 Baylor, 2014 TCU, and 2018 Ohio State. The TCU/Baylor situation was unique at the time and will not be repeated again. The Ohio State case is just odd. The Buckeyes’ brand is one of the strongest in college football, they started the year ranked No. 5 in the AP and were never ranked lower than 10th, but lost 49-20 to a 3-3 Purdue team the week before the first CFP rankings and never recovered. That also occurred in one of two non-2020 seasons to produce two undefeated teams, Clemson and Notre Dame.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button