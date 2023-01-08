Halfway into first season of “total rebuild,” Terps need to end slump vs. Ohio State

Losers of five of its past seven games, the past three of those losses coming by a combined 76 points, Maryland basketball needs to turn it around soon. The Terps (10-5 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) are in danger of continuing to sink to the bottom of the Big Ten standings and the upcoming schedule is unkind, including a visit Sunday from No. 24 Ohio State.

Their biggest problem has been offense. A team that averaged 81 points per game during its 8-0 start has averaged 60.4 points in the seven games since then. Three-point shooting and turnovers have been the culprit for the Terps, who are averaging 14.5 turnovers in Big Ten games, the second-most in the conference, and their assist-to-turnover ratio is the conference’s worst at .60-to- 1.

“In our losses, we have 45 assists and 75 turnovers. And for an undersized team to be giving the ball away as much as we’re giving it away, we’re doing a lot of self-induced wounds,” Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said Saturday. “And I think what we talked about more, and really watched all our turnovers, was just kind of making sure we just take a little bit better care of the ball and at least getting a shot up, because our defense is still pretty darn good . We just can’t hurt ourselves. And when you’re small and you’re smaller at every position, you just can’t be giving free possessions away, and that’s kind of what we’re doing right now.”

Maryland’s slump has also coincided with Donta Scott’s. The team’s best inside-outside scoring Threat is shooting 31 percent overall during that span. He’s 6-for-33 from 3-point range in those seven games, after shooting 48.1 percent from deep during the eight-game winning streak. Willard said Scott is trying to adjust to being the focus of opposing defenses.

“I think what Donta’s going through right now is what every great player goes through. Donta’s now become our leading scorer and one of the guys that we run our offense through a whole lot,” Willard said. “When people pick up the Scouting report, it goes Jahmir Young, Donna Scott. And before, it went Fatts [Russell], [Eric] Ayala … Donta was never really game-planned for. Now he’s getting game-planned for and it’s just it’s a matter of him getting adjusted to being that number one target.

“I think the last three games, he’s just forced a whole lot of stuff. He’s a great passer. I just think he’s got to let the game come to him a little bit and I think this is all new to him.”

Willard has spoken more recently about the limitations of his roster, and he used a word he hasn’t used often this season: rebuild. His comments have increasingly centered on this season as a foundation-building effort for his program long-term. He compared it to the jobs he took at Seton Hall and Iona, which were in tatters when he arrived.

“I’ve had so much fun coaching these guys because I think this team, more than anything, has laid down the foundation and culture probably better than any team I’ve had,” he said. “But they’ve all been pretty similar, where I’ve walked in and it’s, I hate to use the word total rebuild, but it’s pretty much a total rebuild.

“Mark [Turgeon] did a great job, but just the way last year transpired really really kind of was a bad year from just a roster standpoint and continuity.”

Ohio State (10-4, 2-1) is coming off a disappointing two-point home loss against No. 1 Purdue. The Buckeyes shot 50 percent to Purdue’s 43.1 and committed seven turnovers to Purdue’s 14, but were out-rebounded by 10 and gave up 16 offensive boards. They’re led by star freshman forward Brice Sensabaughwho’s averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 45 percent from three.

“A lot of freshmen take tough shots. Bryce takes them and makes them and he makes them at a clip that’s [high],” Willard said. “He’s shooting 45 from three as a freshman. I mean, the kid is a high-level player. He’s also a high-level pro.”

The big question is whether Ohio State will have a center Zed Key, Chris Holtmann’s leading rebounder at 7.8 per game and leader in field goal percentage (62.9 percent). Key hurt his shoulder early in the Purdue game.

“If he does play, which I think he is, because anybody that dislocates his shoulder and then goes try to foul [Purdue center] Zack [Edey] after dislocating his shoulder’s a pretty tough dude in my book,” Willard said.

Maryland has dominated the Buckeyes at Xfinity Center, winning five of six meetings. But the Buckeyes will challenge Maryland’s one reliable facet — its defense. The Buckeyes have the second-most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom. With three of its next six games coming against teams currently ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll, Willard’s team needs a slump-buster badly.