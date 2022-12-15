Halftime Rewind: Pacers 74, Warriors 54

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Halftime Rewind

Looking to sweep the season series with the Defending NBA champions, the Pacers took a 74-54 lead over the Golden State Warriors into Halftime on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers limited reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry to a season-low 12 points in their win at Golden State last Monday. That would not be the case Wednesday, as Curry scored 13 points in the first seven minutes.

The Davidson alum hit his first four shots, including two 3-pointers — one of which was a four-point play after he drew a foul on Myles Turner — to give the Warriors an early 20-11 lead.

The Pacers responded with an 11-4 surge, with Buddy Hield scoring Indiana’s last seven points over that stretch. TJ McConnell then converted a three-point play with 40.6 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give the Blue & Gold their first lead of the night.

Oshae Brissett added a Breakaway layup off a Warriors turnover before Ty Jerome’s runner on the other end closed the scoring for the frame. Indiana led 27-26 after one.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin provided a boost off the bench at the start of the ensuing quarter. The 20-year-old drilled a three 14 seconds into the period, converted a layup off a steal at the 11:08 mark, then drained a jumper at 10:17.

The Blue & Gold continued to open up their lead, with back-to-back Threes from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner extending the margin to 47-36 Midway through the second quarter.

The Onslaught kept coming from Indiana. After Curry scored on a layup to make it 52-42 with 4:35 remaining in the half, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout. After the break, the hosts scored on their next six possessions — including four 3-pointers (one each by Haliburton and Turner and two from Aaron Nesmith) — over a 16-2 run that pushed the lead to 24.

Haliburton drilled his fourth three of the night to make it 71-46 with 1:24 remaining. Curry answered with a layup and a three in quick succession, but then committed a turnover that led to a four-on-one break that Haliburton finished with yet another trey. Curry knocked down a three of his own as the buzzer sounded to cap a 27-point first half, but the Pacers led by 20 at the intermission thanks to a 47-point second quarter.

Haliburton bounced back in a big way after scoring just one point in Monday’s loss to Miami, leading Indiana with 20 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting and adding four rebounds and four assists.

Turner added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and three assists.

Curry led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range).

