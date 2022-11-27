Halftime Rewind: Pacers 57, Clippers 59

Sunday Nov. 27 at 4:00 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena

Halftime Rewind

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith is Shining in The Golden State.

In the first half of action against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9) on Sunday, Smith has matched his career high for points in an NBA game with 19.

Smith has made six of 10 shot attempts – including three 3-pointers – and all four of his free throw attempts while also pulling down six rebounds as the Pacers (11-7) trail the hosts 59-57 at intermission. Both teams shot over 50 percent and the teams traded the lead eight times in the first quarter, but the Clippers would take a 35-29 into the second.

Smith and Clippers 7-foot center Ivica Zubac both came out red hot off the tip. Smith was perfect from the floor, making all four of his field goal attempts (two 3-pointers), for 10 points and Zubac made seven of eight shots for 14 points while also pulling down nine rebounds (five offensive) in the opening frame.

While the Pacers were able to go up by as many as eight points, the Clippers strung together a 14-2 run in the final 2:56 of the first quarter. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists and double-doubles, had seven dimes in the first quarter.

Five points by Pacers Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin and two baskets from Veteran point guard TJ McConnell in the first two minutes of the second quarter put the Pacers back on top 38-37. With the Clippers up five points with 4:01 left in the half, Haliburton hit a step-back 3-pointer in the corner before throwing down a dunk to tie the game.

The teams kept it close in the waning seconds of the half, as a reverse layup by Buddy Hield with three ticks left made it a one-possession game. On top of Smith’s 19, Haliburton has 10 points and half of the team’s total assists with eight. Zubac Tops the Clippers with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Norman Powell has 13 points and Terrance Mann has 12 points. Overall, the Pacers made 22 of 49 shots (7-for-18 3-point range) while the Clippers shot 23-for-51 (2-for-16 3-point). The Clippers are dominating in the paint, outscoring the Pacers 42-26 while also winning the rebounding margin 31-22.

Former Pacer Paul George, who spent seven seasons in Indiana, Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard are all out due to injuries.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Tickets