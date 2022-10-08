Halftime Rewind: Pacers 54, Knicks 72 (Preseason)

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden

Halftime Rewind

Looking for a second straight road win to open the preseason, the Pacers headed to Halftime on Friday night at Madison Square Garden trailing the Knicks, 72-54.

Four different Pacers hit 3-pointers in succession at the start of Friday’s contest, as Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Chris Duarte, and Tyrese Haliburton took turns from beyond the arc to help Indiana out to an early 12-7 lead.

RJ Barrett and the Knicks surged back in front with a 10-2 run, with Barrett responsible for eight of those 10 points.

The second unit entered for Indiana and helped the Pacers retake the lead. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored six straight points for the Blue & Gold, before TJ McConnell closed out the opening frame with a baseline floater to give the visitors a 31-26 advantage.

Thee ensuing frame belonged to the hosts, however. New York held the Pacers to just one field goal over a nearly five-minute stretch, reeling off a 15-3 run to open up the first double-digit lead of the night for either team.

A short while later, Julius Randle scored seven points to trigger an 11-0 Knicks run that pushed the margin to 20. Ultimately, New York outscored Indiana 46-28 in the frame to take an 18-point lead into halftime.

Haliburton led Indiana with 13 points in the first half, going 3-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line, while also dishing out five assists. Duarte added nine points and four rebounds, while Mathurin tallied nine points off the bench.

Barrett added 16 points for New York, while Jalen Brunson added 15 and three assists, going 9-for-9 from the Charity stripe.

