Halftime Rewind: Pacers 48, Timberwolves 53

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Halftime Rewind

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA are duking it out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After falling behind by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, the Indiana Pacers (10-6) trail the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-8) just 53-48 at intermission.

Winning streaks are on the line, as the Pacers have won five straight games while the Timberwolves are winners of four in a row.

The Blue & Gold came out cold from the field, making just eight of 26 shots (4-for-9 3-point) in the opening frame, but narrowed the deficit to 29-21 in the waning seconds of the first quarter. Off the tip, the Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run as the Pacers missed their first five shots.

A 3-pointer by Buddy Hield took the lid off the rim after three scoreless minutes for the Pacers before Aaron Nesmith hit a trey to cut it to 10-6.

Minnesota then responded with an 11-2 run, including nine unanswered points, to lead 21-8 with 4:22 on the clock.

In the final 1:43 of the first quarter, the Pacers went on an 8-2 run – anchored by a four-point play by Rookie Bennedict Mathruin – as the team trailed by eight. While Indiana struggled on offense, Minnesota came out strong making 13 of 23 shots in the first frame. The visitors dominated the paint in the first quarter, scoring 20 points while out-rebounding the Pacers 16-7. The Pacers had a much different start to the second quarter, starting with a 7-0 run on five points from Mathruin to make it a one-possession game with 10 minutes left in the half.

Minnesota was able to hold Indiana off until a 9-1 run – on three points from Mathurin, point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner each – cut it to 43-41 with 3:34 on the clock. The Pacers would lead by a point, at 46-45 after a 3-pointer by Hield, but a pair of baskets by the Timberwolves in the final 26.3 seconds made it 53-48 at the break.

Mathruin leads all scorers with 16 points and Turner has 10 points for the Pacers, who shot 17-for-47 (8-for-19 3-pointers) in the opening half. Gobert tops the Timberwolves with 11 points.

The Timberwolves are winning the rebounding margin 27-15 but have 11 turnovers. The Pacers have been outscored in the paint 36-16 thus far.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

