Halftime Rewind: Pacers 48, Kings 72

Halftime Rewind

Twenty games into its 2022-2023 season, the Indiana Pacers have put together their best performances in the second halves of games. Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half to the Sacramento Kings (10-9) on Wednesday, the Pacers (12-8) will need to overcome another early double-digit deficit to emerge with a win. The Pacers trail the Kings 62-48 at Halftime in Sacramento. This season, the Pacers have come back from down 10+ points eight times. When the Pacers trail at half, the team’s record is 7-7 this season. The Pacers lead the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 30.3 points per game. In the first half, the Pacers shot just 32 percent from the field on 50 attempts, including making just 5-of-21 3-pointers. The Kings shot 43 percent overall while hitting 10 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc.

Indiana jumped to a quick 5-1 lead on a 3-pointer by Jalen Smith and a layup from Rookie Andrew Nembhard, prompting a timeout by Kings Coach Mike Brown 46 seconds into the game. Out of the break, the Kings went on an 11-2 run, behind five points by former Pacer Domantas Sabonis, to lead by five Midway through the opening frame. In the final four minutes of the opening quarter, the Pacers were outscored 14-4.

From the 3:05-mark to 54 seconds left, the Kings went on a 12-0 scoring spree, with Malik Monk coming off the bench and scoring seven points.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Pacers guard TJ McConnell cut the visitors’ deficit to 33-20 at the end of 12 minutes.

In the first quarter, Pacers point guard Tyrese Halliburton’s historic streak of assists without a turnover ended with 2:56 on the clock. He achieved 44 assists across four games – playing 112 minutes – before recording a giveaway. Haliburton is the only player since the ABA/NBA Merger to have 10 or more assists and zero turnovers in three consecutive games. Sixteen players — eight from the Pacers and Kings each — recorded a point in the first quarter. The Pacers shot 8-for-25 (3-of-11 3-pointers) while the Kings shot 12-for-25 (5-for-14 3-pointers). The Blue & Gold came out strong to start the second quarter, as a 3-pointer and layup by Buddy Hield and free throws by Rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson cut it to 35-29 with 10 minutes left in the half. Like in the opening stanza, however, the Kings answered Midway through the second quarter with a 7-0 run to go up 42-29. The closest the Pacers would get to the lead was 10 points before the Halftime buzzer.

At the half, Hield leads the Pacers with 13 points and Barnes has as many points for the Kings. Mathurin is the only other double-digit scorer in the game with 10 points. The Pacers are losing the rebounding margin 35-27 and both teams have seven total turnovers.

Tonight’s game is the first for Haliburotn and Hield in Sacramento since being traded to the Pacers from the Kings in February. For Sabonis, who played five seasons in Indiana, it’s his first time against his former team since the trade.

