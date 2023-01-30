Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Kansas City Chiefs 13-6

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was non-existent for much of the first half.

Here are some of our Halftime observations:

Slow Start

The Bengals’ offense struggled in the first quarter. They only picked up one first down on their first two possessions and Joe Burrow was sacked three times.

Right tackle Hakeem Adeniji was called for a false start that negated what would’ve been a first down run by Burrow on their opening drive. They were also called for a delay of game on their second possession.

