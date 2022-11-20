Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Aidan Hutchinson has done it again.

Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.

Hutchinson’s two Picks match the NFL record for a Rookie defensive lineman, and this one — like the last one — was big too. They returned the ball 20 yards, giving Detroit possession at New York’s 18-yard line. Three plays later, running back Jamaal Williams was standing in the end zone with a 10-6 lead.

Williams added another touchdown plunge on fourth down in the final minute of the first half, giving Detroit a commanding 17-6 lead heading into Halftime — a remarkable feat considering the cold temperatures and windy conditions that have slowed both offenses.

But the defense continues to step up for Detroit, coming up with winning plays late against Green Bay and Chicago the last two weeks, then another big one that helped turn this game in New York. Don’t look now, but the Lions are 30 minutes from their first three-game winning streak since 2017 — and second place in the NFC North.