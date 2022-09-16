Half-Life 2 VR Mod is now available for download

As promised, the SourceVR Mod Team released today the highly anticipated public version of the Half-Life 2 VR Mod. As the title implies, this mod will allow you to experience Half-Life 2 in VR.

Half-Life 2 VR Mod will allow you to do things that were almost impossible in the non-VR version. For instance, you can spin the blocks in the Playground just by hitting them or play tetherball with a corpse in Ravenholm. You will also be able to physically dodge for cover, and manually reload your guns.

For those wondering, Half-Life 2: VR is targeting SteamVR, so any headset supported by SteamVR should be good to go. So far, the mod has been successfully tested on Index, Quest, Vive and Pimax headsets.

You can download Half Life 2 VR from Steam.

Have fun!