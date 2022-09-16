Half-Life 2 VR Mod is now available for download

Half Life 2 VR Mod feature

As promised, the SourceVR Mod Team released today the highly anticipated public version of the Half-Life 2 VR Mod. As the title implies, this mod will allow you to experience Half-Life 2 in VR.

Half-Life 2 VR Mod will allow you to do things that were almost impossible in the non-VR version. For instance, you can spin the blocks in the Playground just by hitting them or play tetherball with a corpse in Ravenholm. You will also be able to physically dodge for cover, and manually reload your guns.

For those wondering, Half-Life 2: VR is targeting SteamVR, so any headset supported by SteamVR should be good to go. So far, the mod has been successfully tested on Index, Quest, Vive and Pimax headsets.

You can download Half Life 2 VR from Steam.

Have fun!

John Papadopoulos

John is the founder and Editor in Chief at DSOGaming. He is a PC Gaming fan and highly supports the Modding and indie communities. Before creating DSOGaming, John worked on numerous Gaming websites. While he is a die-hard PC gamer, his Gaming roots can be found on consoles. John loved – and still does – the 16-bit consoles, and considers the SNES to be one of the best consoles. Still, the PC platform won him over consoles. That was mainly due to 3DFX and its iconic dedicated 3D Accelerator graphics card, Voodoo 2. John has also written a higher degree thesis on the “The Evolution of PC graphics cards.”
Contact: Email

