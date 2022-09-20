Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers

HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday.

The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses.

“(Our) varsity football is canceled this week due to player numbers,” Hale Athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “We hope to get some guys back and be able to play Week 6.”

Hale has struggled in the early weeks of the high school football campaign, posting an 0-4 record and getting outscored 230-22 in eight-player football action. The Eagles were facing a Mighty challenge in Rogers City, which is 4-0 and ranked No. 10 in the state.

Instead, the forfeit sends Hale to 0-5 for the first time since its winless campaign of 2014. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Hillman in Week 6 for a North Star League game that counts in the Little Dipper Division standings.

If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.

Love reading about local sports? Don’t miss any of the excitement from the season ahead. Purchase your subscription now and get full access to every story on MLive!

RELATED READING

Unionville-Sebewaing cancels second straight football game

Golden Helmet winners pack some wow-factor in Week 4

Bay City area Player of the Week poll for Week 4

Oscoda setter is well ahead of the learning curve

AP high school football state rankings