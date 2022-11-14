Haldane wins first state title on Ryan Eng-Wong goal

MIDDLETOWN – Will Sniffen had his arms resting on teammates’ shoulders, Barely able to put weight on his left leg, but the smile never left his face.

The Haldane soccer star needed assistance as he hobbled forward to receive his gold medal, a scene encapsulating the Euphoria and agony. But he insisted this moment wasn’t at all bittersweet. What could be bitter about this?

“There’s nothing like this feeling,” the senior said. “I’m limping around, but I was able to hold that Trophy up with my friends, and that’s what matters to me now.”

The Trophy was handed to him by Ryan Eng-Wong, who told his teammate during the boisterous celebration, “This is yours.”

It is theirs, at long last.

Eng-Wong scored a dramatic goal with 1:20 remaining, breaking a tense stalemate and delivering a 1-0 win over Section 2’s Maple Hill that gave Haldane its first Class C state championship.

“It’s surreal,” said Eng-Wong, whose goal brought the Haldane-heavy crowd to a Fever pitch. “Every athlete dreams of having this moment, and I’m fortunate enough to be living it.”

“We’ve worked so hard to accomplish this, and to see it come to fruition, with the whole Cold Spring town here, is amazing,” Sniffen said. “This team was something special.”

The Blue Devils all are living what Coach Ahmed Dwidar described as a movie-like storyline, having turned the program around and becoming the first boys team at their school to win the Ultimate prize.

What it means

Much of the elation about this triumph comes from the memory of their struggles. Eng-Wong remembers well those tough times, when Haldane won two games during his freshman year; when the thought of them being here would’ve almost been laughable.

“It took years and a lot of work for us to rebuild this,” Dwidar said, “so we’re on cloud nine.”

The Blue Devils won a Section 1 Championship in 2013, but Dwidar left two years later to coach elsewhere, and the program eventually plummeted. His return in 2020, along with the development of what became the senior core, was pivotal in their climb back to contention.

“I wouldn’t even be a Coach if this school hadn’t given me an opportunity to start,” Dwidar said. “It wouldn’t have been right if I didn’t come back here.”

The blossoming of key players including Sniffen, Eng-Wong, Clem Grossman, Aidan Sullivan-Hoch and Luca Van Dommele sparked the resurgence. When the Blue Devils lost, 1-0, in the section final last fall to eventual state champion Alexander Hamilton, it was a salvo, signaling their ascent.

Player of the Game

Eng-Wong created for himself a Hero moment and a memory that will forever be cherished. Haldane forced a turnover as Maple Hill attempted to clear the ball, and Grossman chipped the ball to Eng-Wong on the right wing. The forward played it off his shoulder to set up a right-footed shot into the center of the net… as the goalkeeper’s slide took him out.

“I was on the ground and didn’t see it go in,” said Eng-Wong, who had blood running down both his shins. “I just heard the crowd going wild. I got up and saw my teammates rushing me.”

That was his program-record 69th goal, and certainly the most significant of his career. “Not gonna lie,” Dwidar said, “I teared up.”

Turning point

With 30:38 remaining, Sniffen suffered a left knee injury that he fears “might be serious,” and Haldane was forced to play without his all-section center back.

“Will never goes down, so we were definitely worried about him,” Eng-Wong said. “But we’ve overcome adversity all season.”

The Blue Devils survived a scare with 18:30 left, when Maple Hill had possession for about 15 seconds in front of the goal, with several attempts deflected and redirected, before the defense eventually cleared it.

But the Wildcats rarely threatened. Haldane’s midfield and back line, Magnificent throughout this run, allowed them to dominate possession from about Midway through the first half and create a bevy of scoring chances, though none materialized. They got off 18 shots ― two from point blank ― before the winner.

“We just had to stay patient,” Eng-Wong said. “We were playing so well, we were bound to get one.”

By the numbers

Maple Hill (20-2) ― Luke Hoffman had seven saves. The Wildcats also lost 1-0 to Hamilton in the state final last season.

Haldane (18-2) ― Ronan Kiter made four saves in his third straight shutout.

They said it

“Even with me going out early, having to watch from the bench, I knew my teammates would finish the job,” Sniffen said. “I couldn’t be happier and more proud.”

“Haldane is gonna go wake up Cold Spring!” Dwidar said. “It’s gonna be a party!”

