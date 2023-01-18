Haldane takes over Bernhard Academy instruction

Bernhard and Company appointed long-time golf and turf industry veteran Craig Haldane as the new director of education for the Bernhard Academy.

Haldane will start immediately, taking the lead in developing the Bernhard Academy. Over the coming months, he will play an important role in developing the training programs that will form key elements of the Academy.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Craig as director of education for the Bernhard Academy,” managing director Steven Nixon said. “Craig has had an outstanding career as golf course manager at Gleneagles and at some of the best venues in the Middle East. He’s undoubtedly one of the most well-respected and knowledgeable members of the industry and brings with him a passion and drive to help others.”

Discussing his new role, Haldane added: “I’m delighted to be following my passion, which is developing both the industry and its people. My career has allowed me to understand the need for education to continue to move forward, and the Bernhard Academy has a wonderful opportunity to provide that. To be given the chance to lead that process and develop these educational programs for the future is really exciting.”

Haldane counts 26 years of experience in the golf and turf industries. After working many years in the Middle East, including in both Bahrain and Dubai at Venues such as the Emirates Golf Club, he moved to Gleneagles in 2018. During his time there, he oversaw the playing of the Solheim Cup and more recently the Senior Open Championship.

The Bernhard Academy is located at the company’s factory in Haverhill, with further satellite training facilities at Moortown Golf Club and Royal Norwich. Haldane and his team will be refining existing training modules in addition to creating entirely new programs designed to help greenkeepers and turf professionals take their performance to the next level.