Haitian soccer superstar Dumornay signs with Adidas

CAP-HAITIEN — Haitian Women’s soccer team’s star player Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay has signed with megabrand Adidas, she announced via Facebook.

“It’s all about Adidas now,” Dumornay, 19, said in a Nov. 2 Facebook posts.

Details of the deal with the mega brand were not released. Corventina’s agent Takumi Jeannin told Loop only that the contract will be long term.

“Adidas is investing in her [Dumornay] to make her a headliner,” Jeannin said. “The goal is to develop Melchie’s brand, but also to help Haiti through this partnership.”

Jeannin added that she believes the Stade de Reims midfielder can win the Golden Ball award in the future, an annual honor bestowed on the best player in the world.

Goal, a sports news outlet, named Dumornay the best female teenage soccer player in the world in March. Later in May, Dumornay ranked ninth in ESPN’s list of 21 best female players under 21.

Jean-Claude Josaphat, a Coach in Mirebalais, spotted Dumornay while she was training with other girls when she was just 10. Seeing that Dumornay was significantly better than the other girls, Josaphat brought her to Haiti’s youth soccer teams training center in Port-au -Prince, Camp Nou Academy. At first, Dumornay was so small that the coaches did not allow her to take part in games during training. After Dumornay asked the coaches over and over to play and stood by their sides at training, they gave her a chance. She’s been impressing audiences ever since.

Dumornay represented Haiti at the Under-15, U-17 and U-20 level and is now a member of the senior team. She scored six goals for Les Grenadiers in 10 games. Haiti’s next match is a World Cup Qualifier against Senegal on Feb. 18.

As for her club career, Dumornay first joined Association Sportive Tigresses in Port-au-Prince in 2019 before transferring to Stade Reims in August 2021.

