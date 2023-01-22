Hachimura, Washington Wizards, Dominate Orlando Magic at Home

ORLANDO – After its late game rally over the New Orleans Pelicans last night, the Magic couldn’t repeat its fortunes on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Entering the game with the worst record in the NBA in the second game of back-to-backs (1-8), Orlando continued to struggle off no rest – falling 138-118 on Saturday night.

For Washington, the team dominated over all 48 minutes, not allowing the Magic to lead over any point in front of its home fans.

