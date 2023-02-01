Habytat by SmarterVerse Creates Virtual Wynwood Arts District, Offers 200 Artists Complimentary Gallery Spaces

WYNWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Habytat, a photorealistic Metaverse scheduled for release early spring by SmarterVerse Inc., a subsidiary of DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), today announced it’s offering 200 artists complimentary virtual, personalized gallery spaces, Empowering artists to display and sell their work at no cost to art lovers around the world. The gallery spaces will also grant the global art community the ability to access art installations in locations they’re otherwise limited from physically visiting.

The spaces include comprehensive support from Habytat’s on-call digital transformation team, who will provide all the technical and backend design work to digitize an artist’s existing physical art and gallery, creating a seamless, effortless opportunity to cement their presence in the metaverse.

“By offering gallery space and technical support to artists at no cost, we’re able to fulfill an important part of our mission to democratize the metaverse: bring a diverse group of artists into the SmarterVerse while making the best of contemporary art accessible to a global audience,” said Gianfranco Lopane, President of SmarterVerse Inc. “We’re excited to unlock new business opportunities for Talented Creators and put value into our Metaverse in the form of high-quality, creative content ahead of our upcoming launch.”

The galleries will live within Habytat’s Geniuz City – which is modeled after Miami – and designed to resemble the Wynwood arts district, renowned for its impressive galleries, open-air installations and art that spills over onto the Streets themselves. The galleries will serve as an extension of the artists’ existing online footprint, and will integrate their current online portals or websites to create a seamless experience. Artists can also list their artwork for sale through Habytat’s dedicated virtual marketplace.

To prioritize diversity, creativity and social awareness, the Habytat team will carefully curate 200 artists for the complimentary gallery spaces. For more information or details on how to apply, please visit Habytat’s website.

About Habytat

Habytat by SmarterVerse, a subsidiary of DatChat Inc., is a Metaverse platform and privacy-first social network. By dramatically lowering the financial and technical barriers to entry to the metaverse, Habytat is democratizing access to the digital realm and giving users a remarkable opportunity to co-create community, business and life together. Built on SmarterVerse Holding’s patented privacy technology, Habytat grants users complete control over their data, creating a social network users can trust. Learn more at habytat.io.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.