Habs Rally from 2-goal deficit to down Leafs in OT

Rem Pitlick scored at 2:14 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 3-2 win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Pitlick scored the first overtime goal of his career on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Mike Hoffman on the rush.

Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 2-0 after the first period. Sam Montembeault made 36 saves.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won two straight. Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves.

The Canadiens played without their leading goal scorer, forward Cole Caufield. The team announced Saturday morning that Caufield will undergo season-ending surgery to address a lingering right shoulder injury.

Giordano gave the Maple Leafs a quick 1-0 lead when he scored on a wrist shot from the edge of the right face-off circle just 53 seconds into the first period off a pass from William Nylander.

Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 17:30. Montembeault made a save on Mitch Marner on the rush, but Conor Timmons got the rebound and passed across to Jarnkrok, who buried the puck at the far post.

Anderson pulled the Canadiens within 2-1 when he beat Samsonov through the five-hole with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Nick Suzuki on the Rush at 1:46 of the second period.

Harvey-Pinard tied the score at 2 when he knocked in a Loose Puck at 13:35 for his first goal of the season.

Samsonov made a point-blank save on Kirby Dach with under four minutes remaining in the third period, and then a pad save on a Joel Edmundson slap shot with just over three minutes left.

The Canadiens had a 4-on-3 advantage for 61 seconds beginning with 2:07 left but were unable to convert.

–Field Level Media