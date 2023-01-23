Haberkorn Selected to Lead NPU Men’s & Women’s Golf Programs

CHICAGO, Ill. – Following a storied career as a student-athlete with the North Park men’s golf team, Jack Haberkorn Returns to lead both the men’s and women’s programs as the head coach. Haberkorn becomes the seventh North Park University alumnus to currently serve as a head coach.

“I am thrilled to announce Jack Haberkorn as the next head men’s and women’s golf coach,” said John Born, Director of Athletics. “Jack’s expertise within the game of golf, combined with his passion for North Park made for a perfect fit. I am confident he will elevate every facet of the program.”

Habekorn was a two-time Srixon/Cleveland Golf Scholar All-American for North Park, earning multiple first-place individual finishes with the Vikings. He also was named one of six Jack Swartz Award winners in and was an All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) selection 2021. That season, he capped the year with a T1 finish at the Judson Spring Invite with a score of 71 (E).

Utilizing a fifth year of eligibility, Haberkorn spent the 2022 spring season with the Vikings, earning the CCIW’s Elite 25 Award. That season, Haberkorn helped lead North Park to a team score of 297 at the Viking Invitational at Highland Springs Country Club. They shot under par at that tournament, finishing with scores of 72 and 71.

“This position is a dream come true for me,” said Haberkorn. “I loved my time as a North Park student-athlete and it is an Honor to be able to lead the programs going forward. I look forward to adding to the momentum of the men’s team and building up the Women’s team. I am very Grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank everyone involved in the process. Go Vikings!”