Haaland’s latest Manchester City goal: A perfect example of how the team is set up to create for him

“The difference is that Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know, to do it. Unbelievable. Messi had the ability for himself to do it.”

That was Pep Guardiola’s verdict when he was asked about Haaland’s phenomenal start to life at Manchester City and, well, it’s Bang on.

What more can be said about a 22-year-old who has now scored 20 goals in 12 games? It’s understandable, then, that people reached for the one word that sums up not just those sort of numbers but the feeling that something special is happening: Messi.

But yes, a lot of hard work goes into Haaland’s goals and City’s win against Crystal Palace perfectly illustrates the point. They were 2-0 down at half-time and had been rushing their passes to the big Norwegian, but after the break they got better all over the pitch, were more patient, and fed him for a 19-minute hat-trick.

It is very much a team effort and his goal against Southampton on Saturday also sums that up.

21 – There were 21 passes in the build up to Erling Haaland’s goal today for @ManCity against Southampton, the joint Longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League so far this season. Art. pic.twitter.com/CR9CAsUXYc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2022

It came after 21 passes, the joint-longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League this season.

In truth, it wasn’t full of risky-looking sequences that City does so well. Think of that Bernardo Silva volley at Aston Villa last season, where Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez played a bit of head tennis on the corner of their own box before Fernandinho set Gabriel Jesus away on the break.

It wasn’t anything like that. Patience was the watch word with this one, which makes sense at 3-0 up, with Southampton pressing less intently and much less of a need to Rush forwards.

The speed of most of the move is probably best highlighted by Bernardo Silva putting his foot on the ball for a second to weigh up his options

The first key pass in the move, which is actually the 14th, is Manuel Akanji inside to Rodri, who is in Acres of space. Bernardo leaves the impressive Swiss defender in no doubt about where the pass should go.

Interestingly — because it Highlights how City build their attacks and how they won’t Rush them – this same combination were in the same positions much earlier in the move, but the pass wasn’t on, so Akanji went to Ruben Dias and he went left to Jack Grealish.

City moved the ball back across the pitch and ended up with Akanji again, and could now find Rodri.

They moved it on to Cancelo in this position, but they slowed things down again.

Even when Grealish carried it into the box, he turned back and found Cancelo as he was faced by two defenders.

Guardiola often talks about “slowing the game down to speed it up”. Enter Kevin De Bruyne.

In this instance, they sped the move up by arriving at pace from the other side of the pitch. Cancelo found him and then immediately darted in behind his man, and De Bruyne found him with a one-touch pass. Haaland watches closely.

These kinds of situations have become a staple of City’s game again now that Haaland is in the box. This was demonstrated with his hat-trick goal against Manchester United last weekend, when De Bruyne had the ball in a left-of-centre position outside the box, but went back outside to find Sergio Gomez making the overlap to cross.

Then, Haaland was running in behind Lisandro Martinez but then pulled back to buy himself some space.

And he did exactly this again on Saturday.

Earlier in the move, he had been doing what he had done all game: drifting around the back of centre-back Mohamed Salisu whenever there was a Threat of danger. Having started out directly between Salisu and his partner Bella-Kotchap, Haaland peeled around the back when anticipating a cross.

Again, he did this last weekend when he disappeared behind Raphael Varane for his second goal. In the second image you can see Varane turning to try to keep an eye on him.

There were times when Haaland mixed it up, of course, including for City’s second goal on Saturday when he did dart in behind Salisu but much more directly.

And this one highlights that it’s very much a two-way street in terms of Haaland providing for others, too: both centre-backs follow him and open the space for Foden.

But let’s get back to his goal. He made the move to go in behind Salisu for a cross, and gestured for the ball to be played so he could meet it there, but then he cut back towards Cancelo.

That bought him the space he needed — just about, because Salisu wasn’t all that far away when the shot came — and the ball from Cancelo was perfect, as was the rest of his performance.

The defenders’ positioning, particularly Salisu’s, shows the kind of bother they’re in: they’re scrambling.

For long periods it had been a frustrating game for Haaland: for large parts it was a rare match when his teammates found him but he couldn’t convert. An early chance that clipped the inside of the post seemed to shock everybody, and in the second half De Bruyne found him with a low ball that seemed to get lost under his feet.

But he didn’t stop making the moves all game and, in fact, he seemed desperate to score again right until the very end.

He never quite got the service in those final 20 minutes as he spearheaded an attacking Quartet featuring three substitutes, but the goal he scored was a perfect example of how this team is set up to create chances for him.