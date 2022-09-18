Haaland scores again: Who are the premier league goal leaders?

Erling Haaland broke yet another debut season record in the Premier League when he found the net for Manchester City against Wolves on Saturday. The Norwegian, who was signed by the reigning Champions from Borussia Dortmund for a snip at €60 million during the summer, has now scored 14 goals in 10 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, including two hat-tricks and two doubles. The 22-year-old has only failed to find the net in two games so far this seasonagainst Bournemouth in the league and against Liverpool in the 3-1 Community Shield defeat, where he Assisted City’s goal. Haaland has already broke three Premier League records, for the highest number of goals scored in August and the fewest games required to score two top-flight hat-tricks, beating the previous mark set by Demba Ba by 16 games. Against Wolves, they also became the first player to score in four consecutive away games in a debut season.

The question now appears to be not so much if Haaland will break every other Premier League scoring record, but when. As one pundit quipped after his second consecutive hat-trick against Forest: “He’ll catch Alan Shearer before Harry Kane does.” The former Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle and England striker holds the record for the most Premier League goals with 260. Kane, who has spent his entire senior club career at Tottenham, is on 188, third in the all-time standing after Wayne Rooney (208).

Haaland is on course to smash the Premier League record

There are a number of records for Haaland to aim for in his debut season at Manchester City. With around a sixth of the season played, Haaland is on track to bag 60-odd goals at his current rate of scoring. While reaching that tally is unlikely, even for the prolific Norwegian, if he maintains his record of a league goal per appearance set over the past five seasons throughout the 2022-23 campaign he will finish with 42 goals, comfortably beating the previous Premier League record of 34 held by Shearer (Blackburn, 1994-95) and Andy Cole (Newcastle, 1993-94). It is also worth noting that mark was set during a 42-game season. The 38-game Premier League era record is held by Mo Salahwho scored 32 for Liverpool in 2017-18.

In 83 league appearances across five seasons at Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund, Haaland scored 79 goals. With seven games and 11 goals added so far at City, Haaland’s record reads a perfect 90-90, exactly a goal a game.

Erling Haaland has scored or Assisted in every single Premier League game he’s played: ⚽️⚽️ vs. West Ham

🅰️ vs. Bournemouth

⚽️ vs Newcastle

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Crystal Palace

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Nottingham Forest

⚽️ vs. Aston Villa

⚽️ vs. Wolves It’s ridiculous. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/JHZ8uDVD03 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 17, 2022

Haaland could benefit from the World Cup absence

Much will depend on Haaland remaining fit and available for the entire league season, which is always a tall order for any professional athlete. In three seasons at Dortmund, the Norwegian missed a total of 28 games in all competitions though a variety of issues, although most were relatively small problems. The longest he was out at one time was seven games, with a torn muscle fiber in 2020 and a hip issue at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. City manager Pep Guardiola will also not play Haaland in every game – Julián Álvarez was not brought to the Etihad simply to watch the Norwegian Bang them in – but working in Haaland’s favor is that he will not be traveling to the World Cup this winter.

Other records very much in Haaland’s sights are Kevin Phillips’ mark of 30 in a debut season for Sunderland in 1999-2000 and Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League gamesset for Leicester in 2015. Having beaten the previous record for goals scored in August held by Sergio Agüero and Micky Quinn (8), the Norwegian might fancy a go at taking the record of most goals scored in any single month in the Premier League from Luis Suárez (10 for Liverpool in December 2013).