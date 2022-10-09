Haaland grabs 20th goal to guide Manchester City past Southampton | Premier League

If a 20-goal season is the recognized mark of success for any striker then Erling Haaland reaching the tally after 12 competitive Appearances casts him as football’s Jonah Lomu.

The 22-year-old is unstoppable, his finishing ratio is staggering – one Premier League goal delivered every 50 minutes – and the fascination is where the Norwegian may take his Talent over the coming seasons.

Until the 64th minute Southampton, 3-0 down and steamrollered by City, appeared to be heading to join Bournemouth and Serbia as the only teams to keep out the prolific Marksman this season. But, come on. Kevin De Bruyne, excellent throughout, angled a ball to João Cancelo down the left and his delivery was rammed in by Haaland.

The win takes City top on 23 points after nine matches, with Arsenal, who play Liverpool on Sunday, second on 21.

“Being close to the top of the league is important going into the World Cup,” Pep Guardiola said. “We will see the result from Arsenal and Liverpool, always in the Premier League there are good games.”

Kyle Walker’s groin injury meant a Guardiola rejig – he is partial to these – which featured an impressive Manuel Akanji operating at right‑back although the Swiss soon drew a manager’s mutter for an errant pass.

Ralph Hasenhüttl, who seems perennially in danger of the sack, could be pleased with some early Saints pressure but it soon faded. From his familiar left flank Phil Foden served the ball into Haaland’s path: the shot was instant and with his right foot but the ball smacked the right post. Next, Cancelo claimed a corner which De Bruyne dipped in from the left but Riyad Mahrez’s effort went over.

Cancelo, now, showed how to do it via a superb Solo strike. Foden was flattened by Kyle Walker-Peters but Andy Madley, smartly, allowed the game to flow. City’s left-back skated along his wing, zipped inside, sold James Ward-Prowse a double-dummy, then drilled across Gavin Bazunu into the far corner.

“We’ve got Guardiola,” Sang jubilant City fans who are so used to their team cruising. Next came Saints being taunted as the ball was passed about them before those in blue glimpsed an opening and suddenly Haaland’s cannon of a left foot was Smashing a shot into Romain Perraud from close range.

João Cancelo celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener against Southampton Photograph: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

City’s lead, though, doubled when Mahrez fed De Bruyne and he passed left to Foden: as Bazunu charged out the forward followed his hat-trick against Manchester United last week with a dink over the keeper.

The half ended with Akanji’s wild attempt sailing over Bazunu’s bar, but City had coasted serenely in second gear and continued to do so after the break, Southampton remaining extras in the contest.

A De Bruyne surge then one from Bernardo Silva preceded City’s third: Cancelo rolled to Rodri and from his lob to the right Mahrez volleyed – off the ground – in.

It made a ninth successive Premier League home outing of at least three goals for City and was followed by a Haaland miss and the sight of the Coach unhappy at a defensive mistake.

Foden, who was about to be replaced with Jack Grealish, helped to create another chance for the Norwegian with quick feet that had him Escaping near the left corner flag and passing to De Bryune. When the latter crossed, Haaland kicked only air.

The 22-year-old was set up again by the Belgian whose vision this time steered the ball through an inside‑left channel. Haaland galloped forward and tried to round Bazunu, the keeper stuck out a hand and took possession.

Haaland did register to the delight of player, teammates, manager and supporters: expect to see endless repeats of the act until May.

Mahrez said: “Haaland is part of our team, he is our striker. Like any other striker, if we can find him it’s perfect because he is on fire. If not, there are a lot of [other] players and everyone can make a difference.

“It was a difficult game, we made it easy by scoring early and then we controlled. We had a lot of chances to score more but we didn’t.”

Hasenhüttl was honest in his appraisal. “Our possession was not good enough. To get something you need to play the perfect game. The gap is too big. Teams come here with more quality than we have and concede six goals or more,” he said.