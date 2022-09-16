Haaland doesn’t need to touch the ball to score: A goal every 14 touches!

In what is becoming something of a routine, Erling Haaland once again scored for Manchester City during their last Champions League game against former club Borussia Dortmund.

Already known for his prolific scoring record, Haaland was able to find yet another novel way of scoring when his acrobatic kung-fu-style kick found the back of the net.

However, despite his fearsome hit rate, the Norwegian forward has come under criticism for not being as involved in a game as some of his teammates. Despite City‘s possession based style of play, Haalandaccording to statistics from Opta, has Touched the ball just 132 times (22 on average per match) and provided 77 passes (12.8).

For comparison, some of rivals such as Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane average 53.3, 47.6, and 41.8 touches per game respectively.

There is a similar theme that emerges in Europe with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski averaging 64.5 and 48.5 touches per game respectively.

Despite this, Haaland is the Premier League’s leading scorer and is tied at the top of the Champions League charts with Mbappe and Lewandowski.

Guardiola Unconcerned

Pep Guardiola, however, is unconcerned by this fact. The Spaniard also believes City are developing a new style having previously played with a false nine last year.

“We have to adapt. Sometimes I have the feeling that he is not involved in the game… but he is always there. He may not touch the ball, but he appears. He has an Incredible sense of scoring goals,” Guardiola stated.

“In the past, with a false ‘9’, it was different. But now we have Erling there all the time and we have to go past him and look for him. It’s a matter of time before we find him.”

Haaland even less bothered

The forward is even less concerned by the Criticism stating that he ultimately wants to score five goals in five touches during a game.

“I’m always focused,” Haaland said.

“People talk about how I don’t touch the ball enough, but I don’t care. I know what I have to do and what I’m going to keep doing. My dream is to touch the ball five times and score five goals.”

The fact remains that if Haaland continues his goal scoring run he may very well end up Smashing the Premier League record for most goals in a single season with his current hit rate projecting him to score 66 goals this season!