Haaland breaks Ronaldo’s record after hat trick; surpasses Premier League goal scoring records

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City goal machine broke another set of records when he scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday.

After failing to score in three consecutive games, the Norwegian returned to form in the previous match, against Tottenham Hotspur when he equalized to start City’s comeback win.

In this match (against Wolves), he continued to find the net, taking his goal tally to 25 – two more than the number of goals that saw Mohammed Salah and Heung Min-Son share the Golden Boot last season.

He opened the scoring with a tight header from a Kevin De Bruyne assist in the 40th minute and doubled the tally with a goal from the spot five minutes after the restart. His goal tally further increased within minutes as he completed his Hattrick in style in the 54th minute.

How many goals has Haaland scored?

Erling Haaland has 166 goals and 39 assists in club football so far. For Manchester City, Haaland has 31 goals and three assists in all competitions.

What records does Erling Haaland have?

Haaland’s Hattrick against Wolves was his fourth in the Premier league. He now has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo (3) and as many as Mohamed Salah (4).

He scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app).

With his 25th goal, the towering Norwegian got level with Mick Quinn in Premier League goals. Haaland has now scored the same amount of goals under Pep Guardiola as Thierry Henry (30).

Haaland got level with that tally with 18 more games left in the season. That was not the only record the Lethal striker broke at home against Wolves. No player has scored more home goals in a single Premier League season for the Cityzens than Haaland, who has 16 goals in 11 Appearances at the Etihad Stadium this term (level with Sergio Agüero in 2011-12).

What are the records Haaland can break this season?

Most goals by a player in one season of the Premier League are by Andy Cole (Manchester United) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers) in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons, respectively, with each scoring 34 goals.

Haaland will need to score nine goals in 18 matches to break that record.

In a 38-game season, the record for most goals in a season is held by Mohammed Salah, with 32 goals. The Norwegian will need just seven goals to level that record and one more to have it to his name.

Tommy Johnson of Man City holds the record for most goals for the club in a season (in all competitions) at 38 goals in the 1928-29 season. Haaland has 31 goals this season so far and just seven more from here will enlist him on another individual record for Man City.