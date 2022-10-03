Haakenson’s Late Penalty Earns Michigan Draw at Iowa

Next Game: at Michigan State 10/9/2022 | Noon BTN October 09 (Sun) / Noon at Michigan State

» Sammi Woods earned a penalty kick that was converted by Meredith Haakenson as UM scratched out a draw against the Hawkeyes.

» Michigan trailed the majority of the match following a Hawkeye goal in the 10th minute, but equalized in the 86th to earn a crucial point in the Big Ten standings.

» UM outshot the Hawkeyes 13-8 in the second half and 18-12 in the match. Woods and Haakenson were responsible for six shots each.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Michigan Women’s soccer team trailed for nearly 75 minutes of match play, but Graduate student Meredith Haakenson converted a late penalty kick to earn a 1-1 draw against Iowa on Sunday (Oct. 2) at the Iowa Soccer Complex.

The Hawkeyes took the lead on the first shot of the match. Hailey Rydberg fired a Strike form the top of the box top-center in traffic and found the back of the net to give Iowa (3-5-5, 0-2-3 Big Ten) an early 1-0 lead.

Junior Sammi Woods was responsible for a trio of prime Wolverine chances, the first coming on a header in the 15th minute. Three minutes later, another effort went just wide, while an opportunity in transition in the 33rd minute was also turned away.

UM’s best chance of the half came in the 39th minute, when Woods played a ball across the face of the goal and trickled through traffic to freshman Jenna Lang . Her right-footed effort deflected off a defender and went off the crossbar.

Michigan (6-4-3, 1-2-2 Big Ten) led the shot category 5-4 at the half, with Woods responsible for a trio of shots and set UM a quality scoring chance.

The second half was all Wolverines, as UM outshot the Hawkeyes 13-8. Senior Lily Farkas had two quality chances in the opening 20 minutes of the half, with the first being saved and the latter tipped over the crossbar.

A turning point in the match came in the 83rd minute, as Iowa goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm was sent off with a straight red card after fouling Woods at the top of the 18. The ensuing free-kick, taken by senior Hannah Blake went wide left of the goal.

However, UM capitalized with Iowa’s backup goalkeeper Aubrey Hahn being inserted three minutes later. Woods was taken down inside the penalty box, and the ensuing kick was put home by Haakenson as UM scratched out a 1-1 draw.

The Wolverines will return to the state of Michigan for their next match, traveling to East Lansing to take on Michigan State next Sunday (Oct. 9). The Matchup from DeMartin Stadium will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.