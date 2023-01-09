H/H on Celtics’ 2013 Nets trade as one of the most lopsided deals ever

The Boston Celtics trade that broke up the ball club’s 2008 title core by sending future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2013 has long been regarded by fans as among the most uneven ever executed in NBA history, and for good reason.

Not only did the Celtics send Garnett, Pierce, DJ White, and Jason Terry and a 2017 first round draft pick to the Nets for Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace, and three first round draft Picks and two pick swaps, they also served as the now-common draft approach of Rebuilding using some other team’s draft capital as well.

Such was part of the focus of a recent Hoops Hype article diving into some of the most lopsided trades in league history.

