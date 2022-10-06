Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker to play concerts at golf tourney

Singer/songwriter and Southern California native Gwen Stefani and crossover country singer Darius Rucker will be the Featured stars of the concert series at The American Express golf tournament in January.

The two concerts will take place Jan. 20 and 21 on the driving range at PGA West in La Quinta, the host site of The American Express, the desert’s annual PGA Tour event. The concerts will take place after the end of the second and third rounds, respectively, of the four-day tournament.

Stefani, born and raised in Anaheim, rose to fame as the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of No Doubt. Rucker first achieved musical prominence as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and is now a highly successful country solo artist.

“Our tournament concert series, thanks to American Express, continues to uphold our high standard of bringing famed artists as we prepare to welcome Gwen Stefani and Darius Rucker to the Coachella Valley,” said Pat McCabe, executive director of The American Express, in a statement that will be announced Thursday. “The pedigree of Gwen and Darius is such that each has enjoyed prolonged music careers of national popularity and they are sure to provide musical entertainment for all to enjoy.”

The concert series is part of the weeklong activities at The American Express, being played for the 64th time in the Coachella Valley. The golf event will feature 156 professionals playing with 156 amateurs for the first three days on three desert courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club. The low 65 pros and ties will play the Stadium Course in the Sunday final round in the Chase for the $8 million purse.

