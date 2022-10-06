Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker to play concerts at golf tourney

Singer/songwriter and Southern California native Gwen Stefani and crossover country singer Darius Rucker will be the Featured stars of the concert series at The American Express golf tournament in January.

The two concerts will take place Jan. 20 and 21 on the driving range at PGA West in La Quinta, the host site of The American Express, the desert’s annual PGA Tour event. The concerts will take place after the end of the second and third rounds, respectively, of the four-day tournament.

Stefani, born and raised in Anaheim, rose to fame as the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of No Doubt. Rucker first achieved musical prominence as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and is now a highly successful country solo artist.

“Our tournament concert series, thanks to American Express, continues to uphold our high standard of bringing famed artists as we prepare to welcome Gwen Stefani and Darius Rucker to the Coachella Valley,” said Pat McCabe, executive director of The American Express, in a statement that will be announced Thursday. “The pedigree of Gwen and Darius is such that each has enjoyed prolonged music careers of national popularity and they are sure to provide musical entertainment for all to enjoy.”

The concert series is part of the weeklong activities at The American Express, being played for the 64th time in the Coachella Valley. The golf event will feature 156 professionals playing with 156 amateurs for the first three days on three desert courses — the Pete Dye Stadium Course and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club. The low 65 pros and ties will play the Stadium Course in the Sunday final round in the Chase for the $8 million purse.

Grounds tickets for the days of the two concerts, which include admission to the golf tournament as well, are $79. Daily grounds tickets for golf-only days of Thursday and Sunday are $50 each day.

Golf, concert tickets are on sale

On concert days (Jan. 21-22), daily Premium Pass and grounds ticket holders may purchase a concert upgrade, providing access to the VIP concert viewing area near the stage and a complimentary full bar during each concert, for an additional $100. Weekly Champions Club ($899), Premium Pass ($399) and grounds ($179) tickets, which grant event admission from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 22, are available until Nov. 1.

American Express card members receive a 20% discount with all online ticket orders.

The concert series dates back to 2018, when Huey Lewis and the News and the Goo Goo Dolls played after rounds of golf. There was no concert series in 2021 because of the pandemic, but the series returned last January with concerts by Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley. In 2020, the concert acts where Stevie Nicks and Luke Bryan.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, Stefani has achieved success as a songwriter, performer, her time with the Orange County-based band No Doubt and as a multi-platinum Solo artist. She has remained a trend-setting music and fashion personality with four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-time Platinum debut Solo album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.”

Stefani is currently in her sixth season as a judge and Coach on NBC’s singing competition, “The Voice.”

Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned four No.1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including the RIAA Platinum-certified “Learn to Live” and “True Believers,” plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and, in 2014, he won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his nine-time Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

The tournament features a new charitable arm this year, the Impact Through Golf Foundation, which distributes money raised through the tournament to Coachella Valley Charities and non-profits.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Gwen and Darius and continuing to grow the more than $63 million in total charitable funds that have been raised through this tournament to support local Coachella Valley-based Charity organizations.” McCabe added.

Daily ticket options (for as low as $50) for The American Express are now on sale at the tournament’s website, www.theamexgolf.com.