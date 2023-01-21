Gwen Stefani brings an energetic, colorful pop show to the American Express golf tournament

Gwen Stefani made one thing clear on Friday night while performing at the American Express golf tournament in La Quinta: “It’s my show and I can do whatever I want.”

She opened with her 2006 feel-good hit “The Sweet Escape,” serenading a group of diehard fans and attendees of the tournament while singing and dancing with a dozen backup dancers in colorful zebra-patterned costumes. The performance was a mix of songs from her tenure in the band No Doubt and the songs that launched her as a successful pop artist.

The nostalgia of No Doubt’s ska-punk songs such as “Sunday Morning,” “Ex-Girlfriend” and “Don’t Speak” in a setlist with the girl-pop Anthems “Rich Girl,” “Used to Love You” and ” Wind It Up” seems paradoxical, but Stefani makes it work and celebrates her past and present.

Stefani noticed a group of six women dressed as cheerleaders early in the show, mentioning that they have attended several shows. This group, spotted earlier in the day standing in line, are Kenedi LaPorte, Ash Lazer, Lyndsey Price, Jen Portillo, Maddie Cole and Cami Ferreira, and all are from different US cities. The six friends, ranging in ages from 19 to 28, met through Twitter, each have attended between 15 and 20 of Stefani’s shows and are Ambassadors for her Cosmetics line GXVE.

When asked what the Generation-Z fans enjoy about the 53-year-old pop singer, Ferreira said Stefani is a “relatable” person.”

“She’s all about love, having fun, and enjoying your life,” Ferreira said. “She talks about her life and everything she’s been through, and she’s honest”

Friends and Gwen Stefani super fans Kenedi LaPorte (from left), Ash Lazer, Lyndsey Price, Jen Portillo, Maddie Cole and Cami Ferreria pose for a photo together after arriving early to be first in line for her performance at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The group of friends met on line and travel from their homes all around the United States to attend every Gwen Stefani concert they can together.

It’s not the first time the group has seen Stefani perform in a sports setting.

In July, the girls traveled to the Iowa Speedway to see Stefani perform at the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300. The superfans are not only Ambassadors for Stefani’s cosmetics, but also have met her. LaPorte showed a photo on her phone with Stefani from the Iowa performance.

