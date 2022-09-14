GW Women’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Non-Conference Slate

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, featuring a pair of road trips to Power 5 opponents, a tournament in Las Vegas and six games at the Charles E. Smith Center.

Buff & Blue fans will have their first chance to meet and greet the 2022-23 team at GW Hoops Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4-6 pm Fans will have the opportunity to select their seats for the upcoming year, play knockout on the Smith Center floor, interact with players from the Women’s and men’s programs and take part in a Q&A with select student-athletes and coaches .

GW will officially kick-off its season on Monday, Nov. 7th at ACC vs. Virginia. It will be the Buff & Blue’s first trip to Charlottesville since Nov. 2007. Three days later, George Washington will return to Foggy Bottom for its home opener against UMES on Nov. 10.

In total, GW will host six non-conference clashes at the Smith Center. GW will welcome in Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 20, Ohio University on Dec. 2 and Manhattan on Dec. 9. After a break for exams, the Buff & Blue will close out its non-conference home schedule with Wilmington University on Dec. 13 and Coppin State on Dec. 22.

GW’s road non-conference slate will feature visits to a pair of local foes, with games at Howard on Nov. 14 and American on Nov. 17.

George Washington will also take part in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. The Buff & Blue will face East Tennessee State in its opening contest on Nov. 25 before battling either UNLV or Albany the next day. GW will play a third game on Nov. 27 against one of Louisiana Tech, Stetson, UC San Diego or Illinois State.

Finally, GW will take a trip down to Fort Worth, Texas to battle the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 5. This will be the first time in program history that George Washington visits TCU. The only other meeting came as part of the BTI Classic in College Park, Md., back in 2006.

Season tickets are available now via GetGWTix.com. All game times and TV information, as well as the full Atlantic 10 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 GW Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 7th @Virginia

November 10th vs Maryland Eastern Shore

November 14th @Howard

November 17th @American

November 20th vs Cal State Fullerton

November 25th vs. ETSU (UNLV THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT)

November 26th vs. UNLV/Albany (UNLV THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT)

November 27th vs. TBD (UNLV THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT)

December 2nd vs Ohio University

December 5th @TCU

December 9th vs Manhattan

December 13th vs Wilmington University

December 22nd vs Coppin State