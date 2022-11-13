GVSU soccer is on another postseason run with new coach, wave of players

ALLENDALE – New coach. New wave of players. Same tradition.

The Grand Valley State Women’s soccer team is once again poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to defend its national championship.

The Lakers started their defense at home on Sunday, with a 1-0 win over Maryville in the NCAA regional semifinals.

“We have always had the same standards, to play great soccer and the new coaching staff (fit in with that). We have been working to make those connections on the field, and we can see those in the postseason for sure,” GVSU’s Taylor Reid said. “After winning last year, we know the feeling that we want to have and that drives the team.”

The Lakers have won seven NCAA Division II Championships since 2009. Katie Hultin took over the program in May after Jim Conlon stepped down and has blended her style with the GVSU tradition.

