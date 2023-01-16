GVSU football’s Matt Mitchell Hired by Wisconsin as special teams boss

Wisconsin football’s hiring of Luke Fickell as head coach is dropping some ripples into the Division II Pond as well, as Grand Valley State will be looking for a new head coach.

The Badgers have hired Matt Mitchell as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Mitchell led the Lakers to a 12-1 record and the GLIAC title this season, including a win over Rival Ferris State in October. But Ferris State got its revenge, defeating GVSU in the rematch in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Playoffs in early December, en route to the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national title. Mitchell went 117-31 over 12 seasons (spanning 13 years) with the Lakers. Only Brian Kelly has won more games at the program with 118.

Grand Valley Sate Coach Matt Mitchell watches his team during GVSU's 24-21 win over Wayne State Saturday in Detroit.

BULLDOGS REIGN:Ferris State football beats Colorado School of Mines, 41-14, for 2nd straight NCAA title

WAYNE STATE:Paul Winters no longer head Coach after 19 years

His departure marks the fourth coaching change in the seven-team GLIAC this offseason. Wayne State fired longtime Coach Paul Winters, who coached 19 years at the school, in December after a 1-9 record and winless run in the conference. Northern Michigan Hired alumnus Shane Richardson late last month to replace Kyle Nystrom, who resigned in November. And Michigan Tech fired Steve Olson in late November, promoting Offensive Coordinator Dan Mettlach to the top job.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button