‘Guys are locked in’ as Wolverines prepare for TCU, College Football Playoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 2022 Michigan football season has been an unquestioned success. Thirteen wins, a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff serve as proof of the program Jim Harbaugh and Co. have rebuilt.

The next challenge comes Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl for a berth in the National Championship Game.

UM Captain Mike Sainristil joined “In the Trenches,” a Michigan Athletics podcastto discuss the season and the program’s preparation for the Horned Frogs.

Here is what he said:

On Michigan’s Bowl preparation for TCU:

It’s been good. We just started practice again. Everything is what it should be right now. Guys are locked in; guys are focused.

On balancing school and football as the CFP nears:

The good thing is, this is the last week of school. Finals are this week. You get Finals out of the way and football is kind of like the Escape from all that stuff, in my opinion.

On playing at and winning at Ohio State:

The environment was unreal. Very hostile. You get on the bus, driving to the stadium, you have people flipping Birds at you. You get there, get off the bus and fans screaming at you. Part of their stands are actually hovering right above where we walked off, by our Locker room. You’re walking out, you look up, they’re right there screaming down at you.

It was everything we expected. But at the end of the day, the only people who could impact the game were the ones who were on the field.

All the outside noise doesn’t really matter to us. We went there, handled business the way we needed to. And we made it out.

On the intensity of playing at Ohio State:

When we ran out onto the field, it was ‘Boooo!’ But as you run out and you look down on the other end of the field, you see your fans that are cheering you on. So it’s like, ‘All right. We have everyone we need here. Let’s do what we need to do.’

On his pass Breakup in the end zone against Cade Stover:

We were in nickel personnel. I was on the tight end, Stover. The play started — he started off chipping, which I initially thought he was blocking, so the next thing I looked at was the backfield to see what was coming out, to see where I had to add on to the run. Because that’s the play I thought that they were running. I realized he was releasing — he did a little chip block and released up the field. And I noticed, ‘Man I’m a couple steps behind. I need to get to his hip, slip and get Underneath and make a play on the ball.’ On my way, as I’m running to him, I see the release of the ball from Stroud. They kind of floated it a bit. So I’m like, ‘Okay, I definitely have time to get there and make a play.’ And eventually, that’s what ended up happening.

On if he saw the pass Breakup as it happened:

I watched everything. I watched the ball get into his hands, I watched my hand go up in-between. It honestly all happened kind of slow motion, in a sense. It was kind of like a movie the way it happened.

On how much he relives that play and the Ohio State game:

Honestly, not much. I’m past that now. I just know where my head is in terms of where I want to be at the end of the season and what I want to accomplish with this team. Right now, my mind is focused on TCU.

On what Michigan expects in the Matchup with TCU:

They’re very good at passing the ball. They have really great athletes all around the board. They have a really good quarterback, really good receivers. Their quarterback finished in the Heisman race. When you have opportunities to play against guys like that, you definitely want to capitalize. Games like this are where you make a name for yourself. We can’t wait to go out there and play Michigan football.

On last year’s College Football Playoff experience preparing them for this year:

Knowing what to expect. Not from the sense of your opponent, but the atmosphere, the environment you’re going to be in. Understanding what it takes to win playoff games. We all know: We’ve been there before; we know what losing feels like. We don’t want to have that taste again come December 31. So we’re doing everything we can to make sure we prepare ourselves to beat TCU.

On his reflections of playing defense this year:

I’ve loved it. I’ve loved every moment of it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. It’s meant so much to me and I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to play defense and it’s definitely, in my eyes, helped my career. I appreciate my defensive coaches, my teammates for trusting me to come on that side of the ball and do what I’ve been doing. I feel like playing defense, you learn how to build a lot of trust. It doesn’t matter what side of the ball, obviously, but really being able to believe the fact that the man next to you is going to do their job. It’s been great.

Story photo by Patrick Barron / MGoBlog.com