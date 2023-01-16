Guy Harvey Academy of Arts & Science opens at Holmes Beach school

HOLMES BEACH — An ocean of new learning is underway for students and teachers at Anna Maria Elementary School.

The first Guy Harvey Academy of Arts & Science celebrated its grand opening at the Waterfront school in December, launching a statewide initiative by the Guy Harvey Foundation to help educators inspire the next generation of marine conservationists.

“We are extremely excited to offer this incredibly unique learning opportunity,” said Cynthia Saunders, Manatee County Schools superintendent. “Working with art, math and science educators through the Guy Harvey Foundation, we have developed a STEAM curriculum that draws on Dr. Harvey’s real life experiences to guide students as they learn science and math through an art lens.”

The School Board of Manatee County approved the initiative in June 2022, greenlighting the foundation and school district to design an art, math, and science-based curriculum to engage young learners on the importance of preserving oceans and marine life. The K-5 program will include a special aquarium. Students who finish the program will receive a certificate.

Guy Harvey and his philanthropic foundation take a hands-on approach to marine conservation.

“Students will learn about the world’s environment and wildlife, have a better understanding of the importance of our Oceans and its inhabitants and how they can Preserve and protect both for future generations,” Harvey said. “It is so important that we continue to inform, educate and engage our students so they, along with their teachers and families, can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.”

