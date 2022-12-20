Guy Harvey Academy Of Arts & Science Opens At Anna Maria Elementary

The Guy Harvey Foundation, which works with local and international organizations on scientific research and to host educational programs on conservation and the ocean environment, has worked with the School District of Manatee County to develop the new academy, according to a news release. The program will use an art-, math- and science-based curriculum to instruct students about the importance of preserving oceans and marine life.

“We are extremely excited to offer this incredibly unique learning opportunity to students in our district,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “Working with art, math and science educators through the Guy Harvey Foundation, we have developed a STEAM curriculum that draws on Dr. Harvey’s real-life experiences to guide students as they learn science and math through an art lens.” The Guy Harvey Foundation is expanding its marine science curriculum to schools across Florida and beyond, bringing in partners such as Brightmark, FPL, St. Joe Community Foundation, SeaWorld, Florida Virtual School and Florida Lottery.

Dr. Harvey said the academy’s goal is to teach students “a better understanding of the importance of our Oceans and its inhabitants and how they can Preserve and protect both for future generations.” He added, “It is so important that we continue to inform, educate and engage our students so they, along with their teachers and families, can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.”

While the academy is based at Anna Maria Elementary, the program will also Engage students at other schools in the district through field trip experiences, summer Camps for students at Title I schools, professional development opportunities for teachers, and the use of Guy Harvey Academy educational materials in all science classrooms at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.